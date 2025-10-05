Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
8h

Thanks, Ben.

It seems the Clintons are equivalent to the Blair creatures in the UK - best to avoid all contact or block ears for self-defence purposes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
10h

Why did people in the American colonies bother overthrowing a British tyranny for their progeny to sit back just 150 years later as an even greater global tyranny was installed fronted by scheming traitors like Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Johnson, the Bush's, the Clintons, the Obamas,Trump etc etc etc?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture