Premier nepo-baby and Vice Chair of the “nonprofit” Clinton Foundation, Chelsea Clinton, has been given a podcast to inflict her Public Health™ advice upon the public, the latest in a rash of celebrities’ annoying children to do so.

Via Apple Podcasts (emphasis added):

“Things are getting weird in the world of public health. Childhood vaccines are suddenly up for debate, fluoride is being described as industrial waste, and it feels like everyone is talking about raw milk! Navigate this chaotic time with public health expert Dr. Chelsea Clinton, who every week talks to doctors, dietitians, parenting experts and more to expose pseudoscience and help us sort fact from fiction. Fact check your news feed to avoid nonsense wellness trends, pay attention to the ones with real science behind them, and help debunk misinformation over coffee, cocktails or wherever it might come up.”

First Ben Affleck’s hypochondriac kid with a BDSM fetish, now the daughter of *alleged* prolific mass murderers posing as philanthropists, everyone’s a public health “expert” now — except Dr. Peter McCollough, the most published cardiologist in the world who says true things about the COVID vaccine.

He doesn’t count; Wikipedia manages to smear him as a “conspiracy theorist” and “misinformation” vector within the first paragraph of its biography.

The first episode of Chelsea’s foul travesty of a podcast dropped on October 2nd .

Because I take my responsibilities at AP seriously, I bit the bullet for the benefit of you people and listened to the entire shitshow.

The public health propagandist guest — like fake Dr. Chelsea, a non-medical “doctor” called Dr. Jessica Knurick — managed to hit a trifecta of debunked industry talking points in the ironic service of ostensibly “debunking misinformation,” that being the entire alleged raison d’être of the nepo-podcast in the first place.

Non-doctor Dr. Knurick claims that:

· Seed oil dumped into synthetic baby feed (euphemistically called “baby formula”) is actually a health boon for babies and claiming otherwise is misogynistic

· The negative health impacts of high fructose corn syrup are identical to those of natural cane sugar

· Not fluoridating public water supplies is racist because Children of Color™ somehow don’t have access to fluoride toothpaste that costs $2.79 at Walgreens

Of course, the preferred Clinton family method of dispensing with all of the Deplorable misinformation vectors is, as her mother once infamously recommended, “camps for adults” for “formal deprogramming.”

Liberal and loving!

But, until such a day arrives as Chelsea’s sadist mother finally breaks that glass ceiling — she came so tantalizingly close in 2016! — another podcast doomed to fail, just like her last one, will suffice.

