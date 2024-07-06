Via RTE (emphasis added):

“The Government has announced Dr Ebun Joseph as Special Rapporteur for the National Plan Against Racism (NAPAR) which was published over a year ago. Dr Joseph is a Nigerian-Irish lecturer, who founded the first Black Studies University module in Ireland. She will chair an Advisory Group on Racism and Racial Equality, which will facilitate evidence-based implementation of the action plan. The National Plan Against Racism aims to make Ireland a place in which the impacts of racism are fully acknowledged and actively addressed. The advisory group will assist in the ongoing implementation of the plan. In her role as Special Rapporteur, Dr Joseph will monitor progress towards the objectives of the NAPAR. The Special Rapporteur may also consider matters pertaining to racial equality more broadly, and will have the authority to request information and data from public bodies to support them in carrying out the role.”

Is Dr. Ebun “Nigerian-Irish”?

It depends on what the working definition of “Irish” is.

Dr. Ebun spent her entire life in Nigeria until the age of 32 in 2002 at which time she migrated to Ireland and somehow became “Irish” overnight.

Via Wikipedia (emphasis added):

“She was born Ebun Joseph Arogundade in Benin City, Nigeria in 1970 to Joseph and Grace Arogundade. She has six siblings. Her father Chief Arogundade from Okpe was a politician, and a former commissioner for education and finance. She has two sons, and lives in Dublin. She holds both Nigerian and Irish citizenship… Ebun Joseph first trained as a microbiologist at the University of Benin. She went on to work as the Administrative Secretary for the Nigerian Britain Association before emigrating to Ireland in 2002.”

Let’s do some comparative analysis.

Here is an Irish lad speaking of getting “frostbit” on the way to school (something Dr. Ebun never had to sweat in her native Nigeria).

Now consider: does this lady sound Irish to you?

Related: Did Globalization Drive Far-Right Electoral Success in European States From 1990-2020?

The fact that Ireland never owned any colonies, one might assume, would exempt it from the Social Justice™ claim, often cited as the moral justification for replacement migration in the West, that historical wrongs demand contemporaneous extinction of European peoples.

But the Irish liberal media has an answer for that: the Irish, while being subjugated and exploited for millennia by the British, were actually co-conspirators in a global White Supremacy™ plot.

Via The Irish Times “Ireland has yet to come to terms with its imperial past” (emphasis added):

“Ireland was England’s first colony. We lived as part of the English, and then British, Empire for over 700 years. The Normans first conquered Ireland in 1169 and aside from a brief decade of independence during the 1640s Ireland formed an integral part of the English imperial system, until 1922 and the foundation of modern state. As well as being colonised the Irish operated as active colonists in the empires of Britain and other European powers… Over these centuries, Ireland also served as laboratory both for imperial rule and for resistance to that rule. Structures, policies and ethnocentric ideologies were first formulated in colonial Ireland and later transferred to other parts of the British empire. This included modes and structures of governance; policies and practices associated with Anglicisation, especially the promotion of English culture, language, religion, and education; the law, particularly as it related to the use of land and other natural resources; and, finally, knowledge collection.”

You will observe that, although virtually all of Britain’s former colonies adopted aspects of British culture (initially out of forced cultural and political engineering efforts by the British themselves only to be kept post-colonialism because many of them are actually admirable and functional) — in Africa, the Indian subcontinent, the Far East, etc.

Yet no other nation today would ever be denounced for a legacy of “racism” for carrying on inherited characteristics from the British in the same way that Ireland is by its own media.

Why is that? Where does this compulsive need for self-excoriation that is utterly unique to the West come from? Certainly, scholars have puzzled over this question for years and perhaps the answer boils in the end down to the ideology of liberalism — a topic that deserves its own book.

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

