My good friend, a grandmother, true red-blooded American patriot, and totally decent person, Karen Jones, and her husband, Robert, are currently facing federal prison for daring to show up at the People’s House on January 6, 2021 in protest of the stolen 2020 election.

She even had the audacity to lead a Pledge of Allegiance in the building before a nonviolent casual strolling through it.

(Karen and I share a bit of notable historical lineage, in that we are both descendants of John Nicolay, right hand man of Abraham Lincoln, who after leaving public life bought farmland in Kansas from whence I sprang. But that’s a story for another day.)

This legal persecution saga for nonviolent political speech — at most she should have been prosecuted for misdemeanor trespassing — has been dragging on now for several years, at immense cost in terms of time and energy and money to the Joneses.

Related: Exclusive Interview With a (Yet) Unindicted Jan. 6th Protestor Under FBI Investigation

Related: My Good Friend Just Got Indicted on Bogus Jan 6 Charges (Three Years Later)

I got an email from a family member the other day, which reads in part as follows:

“Karen & Robert Jones… are potentially facing up to a maximum sentence of one (1) year of imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000 each for peacefully assembling in the Rotunda and saying the Pledge of Allegiance on the Capitol steps on January 6, 2021. We are remaining optimistic in hopes the Judge will see the evidence and reduce these terms. We have never been the type of family to ask for assistance, but at this point we’ve had so many people reach out asking how they can help and suggested we start a page to contribute financially to their legal fees and fines. Donations through GiveSendGo can be made anonymously if preferred and we understand if you are not in a position to donate at this time.”

For more details about the totally mundane speech crimes Karen and her husband are charged with, just search-engine “Karen Jones January 6” and you’ll find a buffet of corporate state media hitpieces with a notable lack of any evidence that she acted violent or disorderly.

If, after surveying the evidence against her, and coming to the conclusion that this is a politically motivated prosecution of a non-criminal grandmother for wrongthink — which isn’t supposed to happen in America — check out her GiveSendGo:

GiveSendGo | Karen & Robert Jones January 6th Support Fund

May the spirit of 1776, to oppose tyrannical government, live in the hearts of patriotic Americans forever.

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter and Locals.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.