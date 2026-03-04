Armageddon Prose

kimyo
21h

>>But we all know we’ve got to transition off of glyphosate. We all know that. And the **farmers** hate it...

no one is protecting the farmers. no 'real' farmer would poison his land willingly.

rfkjr is protecting archer daniels midlands, syngenta, bayer and cargill, among others.

else how would your congress critter fill his war chest?

the borg have fully consumed bondi/bongino/patel and rfkjr. hopes aren't high for tulsi.

in a way it's just like starmer, get yourself elected on a bunch of false promises and then act surprised when people despise you after you abandon them.

maga (mostly) didn't vote for trump, they voted for his stated positions.

here's hoping a least a few trumptards come to realize that their maga cap is now the new pussy hat.

