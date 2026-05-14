Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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hoppah's avatar
hoppah
10h

The only comfort in all this is the knowledge that when the Islamic jihadists finally take over, all these turds will lose their heads first. I get to see that before it's my turn. That'll be good enough for me.

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kimyo's avatar
kimyo
12h

https://www.globalresearch.ca/3-days-left-prosecute-anthony-fauci/5925694

>>On May 11, 2021, Fauci testified under oath: “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

>>Under 18 U.S.C. § 1001 (false statements to Congress), federal prosecutors have until May 11, 2026 to bring charges.

i'm reminded of how republicans 'grilled' bill and hillary followed by the astounding coincidence two days later of trump bombing iran.

it's a tv show. for morons. you're writing about it, about democrats and republicans as if they are real, polls are real, elections are real.

other conservative alt-media types opine about this all the time. how can you fail to comprehend it?

reporting on polling as if it has meaning is possibly the worst of your sins. polling stopped working over a decade ago.

>>Democrats aggressively don’t care about true COVID origins

we know the democrats suck but how would you describe trump's position on covid origins? is he fighting for the truth?

add up all the stuff dems did for fauci and it is a tiny grain of sand compared to trump abdicating and handing over the keys to that deviant lunatic.

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