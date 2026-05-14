“Never trust a spook on the witness stand,” my Midwestern Irish-Catholic grandmammy once counseled me as we watched together, me a babbling little mess of a toddler, National Security Council underling Oliver North lie for the intelligence establishment before Congress way back in the day.

The TL;DR, which active CIA agent and COVID “whistleblower” James Erdman III testified to yesterday:

· Anthony Fauci sits upon the throne of a biomedical (bioweapons) research empire that he effectively exerts total control over via grant money and other dirty means

· Scientists beholden to said biomedical regime fraudulently signed the “natural origins” paper under pressure from Fauci even after privately conceding the obvious, which is that it emerged from the Chinese biolab that Fauci funded through his friend Peter Dazsak’s “nonprofit,” EcoHealth Alliance

· The intelligence community (IC), in collusion with Fauci, stonewalled any real investigation into COVID origins to give all the guilty parties enough time to bury the proverbial, and maybe literal, bodies

Related: After Years of Covering For Fauci, Washington Post Acknowledges Beagle Torture

All of this is already well-established fact; I documented each of these facts ad nauseam years ago, relying solely on information in the public domain; no one needed a CIA “whistleblower” to rehash all of it for some obscure reason.

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Towards the end of his testimony, CIA asset James Erdman III admonishes the public that the scientists who lied about COVID origins for grant money didn’t take bribes for doing the Deep State’s dirty work; they actually, according to the CIA asset under oath, received “bonuses” as part of their “exceptional performance award” in relation to lying about COVID origins.

“We can’t vilify these people who wanted to help,” Erdman explains, in reference to the scientists who lied about COVID origins for grant money.

Related: Health Officials Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches on Family Farm For Bird Flu

It’s also worth noting that at no time in his testimony did Erdman implicate anyone other than Anthony Fauci, who conveniently enjoys blanket immunity from federal prosecution for his crimes thanks to whoever was running the Brandon entity’s autopen.

The real question: How could an active CIA agent “blow the whistle” on the agency he works for all of his own volition?

It makes no sense, unless you understand what happened yesterday as a psy-op.

A spook currently on payroll at CIA went down to Congress and did what he was trained to do; lie with a straight face to all of the rubes the agency he works for holds in contempt.

Related: Chelsea Clinton Launches Anti-MAHA Podcast

Who is this slop meant to satiate?

Democrats aggressively don’t care about true COVID origins, or anything related to the biggest crime in world history, at all. None of the Democrat Senators on the committee, in fact, even bothered to show up yesterday.

On the other hand, no one on the right with any sense will come away impressed. Rather, the correct response to getting slapped in the face (again) with this kabuki theater nonsense is pure disgust with the entirety of the government, the essential character of which never seems to change no matter who occupies Congress or the Oval Office.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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