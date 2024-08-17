My Midwestern Irish-Catholic grandmammy’s maxim never fails: somewhere at the end of the pandemic rainbow, there’s always a dollar sign, dripping out of the pointy end of a thirsty needle, ready to go to work on some unsuspecting organs.

Via Children’s Health Defense (emphasis added):

“Stock prices for mpox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic surged after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared mpox a global public health emergency. The company’s share prices jumped 17% in early trading in Copenhagen today, Forbes reported, after climbing 12% yesterday when the WHO made its announcement. In the U.S., shares were up 33% this morning. The WHO cited recent outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighboring nations in its declaration. In the first known infection of its kind outside Africa, Sweden today confirmed a case of the highly contagious strain of mpox*, according to NBC News. The WHO’s European regional office in Copenhagen said it was discussing with Sweden how best to manage the newly detected case, according to Medical Xpress.”

The monkeypox hype fell flat two years ago, but the new marketing effort is predicated on a “highly contagious” and more severe new variant of the virus.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

“Sweden confirmed its first case of the more contagious variant of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact, marking the first time it has been found outside Africa. The person was infected while in a part of Africa where there was a large outbreak of the disease, Olivia Wigzell, director-general at the Swedish public health agency, told a press conference. Earlier on Thursday, the World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, after an outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to other countries. Wigzell said the person who had been infected had received care and instructions in line with the health agency’s recommendations. China announced Friday it would begin screening people and goods entering the country for mpox over the next six months*. People travelling from countries where virus outbreaks have occurred, who have been in contact with mpox cases or display symptoms should “take the initiative to declare to customs when entering the country”, China’s customs administration said in a statement. Vehicles, containers and items from areas with mpox cases should also be sanitised, the statement added. Earlier this year, scientists reported the emergence of a new form of the deadlier form of mpox, which can kill up to 10% of those infected, in a Congolese mining town and warned that it might spread more easily. Mpox mostly spreads via close contact with infected people, including through sex.”

*Given that Canadian commie Justin Trudeau “admires China’s basic dictatorship,” we can expect more of the same from Canada and probably other Western countries in the coming weeks.

As I’ve noted before, barring evidence that the new alleged “highly contagious” strain can be spread in ways other than anal sex among diverse demographics and/or that it’s going to knock off ten percent of the non-sodomites who contract it, it’s not clear to me how this particular viral terror campaign is going to take off.

But they’re going to give it the college try, for sure.

Two years ago, during Monkeypox Terror Pt. I, not-so-bright diversity hire, CDC pantsuit boss Rochelle Walensky, very unfortunately threw the gays under the bus when she admitted that the only two cases of viral infection they had seen occurred in children with “men who have sex with men” parents.

Of course, if the new strain of monkeypox is as contagious and devastating as advertised, with a 10% kill rate, all eyes should be directly focused on the NIH and its collaborators, as viruses rarely mutate to be both more contagious and deadlier at the same time by some act of God.

