Monkeypox (renamed “mpox” to assuage concerns over racism) is, as far as current knowledge holds, confined to a very small portion of the population — “men who have sex with men,” otherwise known to the common man without a Women’s and Gender Studies master degree as “homosexuals,” “gays” or, less charitably, “sodomites,”

So unless they juice it to be transmissible via aerosol, I’m not sure how much mileage they hope to get out of this.

Related: Monkeypox Terror vs. LGBTQ© Agenda: When Contradictory Leftist Narratives Collide

But where there’s a will, there’s a way. Rest assured, if it hasn’t already been engineered in some dingy lab using NIAID funding, The Science™ is hard at work making miracles happen.

Via Health Policy Watch (emphasis added)

“A surge in mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has spilled over to neighbouring countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider declaring a new international emergency as several nations report their first-ever cases of the virus. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Wednesday he will convene an emergency committee “as soon as possible” to advise on whether the current mpox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern – the WHO’s highest level of alarm. “In light of the spread of mpox outside DRC and the potential for further international spread within and outside Africa, I have decided to convene an emergency committee under the International Health Regulations,” Tedros said at a press briefing in Geneva. The potential declaration comes just over a year after WHO ended the previous global health emergency for mpox in May 2023. The earlier crisis, declared in July 2022, stemmed from a worldwide outbreak mainly affecting men who have sex with men*. About 90,000 cases and 140 deaths were reported across 111 countries during that emergency.”

*“Men who have sex with men” really rolls off the tongue, right? Can’t these people come up with mildly catchy PC catchphrases? They have billion-dollar budgets, after all.

Via Children’s Health Defense (emphasis added)

“The WHO uses the Emergency Use Listing process to help member states that haven’t already authorized unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics and tests speed up their processes for authorizing them. During the COVID-19 pandemic Emergency Use Listing was a key mechanism used by member states without structures for granting emergency use authorization to drugs to authorize and distribute the vaccines, working together with the WHO, Gavi and UNICEF, Unlimited Hangout’s Max Jones reported. Tedros said the Emergency Use Listing helps those same partners procure vaccines for distribution, and that countries like Japan, the U.S. and the European Union are supporting the effort through donations.”

Somewhere at the end of the rainbow, a wise man once said, there’s always a dollar sign dripping out of a thirsty syringe.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv