Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
8h

Then we have to ask: who voted "China Mitch" into the Senate and kept him there? Not those pesky lefty Democratic Socialists, not global oligarchs in finance. Somebody has to vote physically, even if they have sold their votes to somebody,

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Bartee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture