Continuing in the grand tradition of their handlers wheeling decrepit zombies clinging bitterly to power around Congress to have them perform show-votes in an effort to buy time while the party figures out how to manipulate the process in order to ensure it benefits from the fallout — i.e., installing another dependable puppet for special interests into the vacant seat — longtime Swamp creature Mitch McConnell appears to be a vegetable after being found, reportedly, unconscious in his home due to a heart attack in June and having not appeared in public since.

Via CBS News:

“On the same morning Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell was hospitalized last month, emergency medical personnel went to his home to respond to an unconscious person who appeared to experience “cardiac arrest,” according to a public EMS dispatch call reviewed by CBS News. During the recording, a dispatcher called in a “cardiac arrest” and a medic said there was “CPR in progress” at McConnell’s address. The dispatcher also said somebody was “unconscious.” The call came in before 9 a.m. on June 14… In a statement the next day, the spokesperson said McConnell — who was previously the Senate’s top Republican — “is fully engaged with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters.” That day, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he spoke with McConnell and he “sounded good.” “He’s clearly dialed into what’s going on,” the South Dakota Republican said on June 15. “He’s following the stuff we’re doing this week up here.””

Related: U.S. Corporate Profit Margins Surge to All-Time Apex

Over the past several years, McConnell, whom Senator Thune very plausibly insists is “dialed in” based on an alleged conversation he had with him the very next day after he was found unconscious due to a heart attack, has suffered numerous health episodes, including “freezing” on camera multiple times.

(McConnell might actually be “dialed in” — only to a ventilator rather than the goings-on of Congress. To be fair, Thune doesn’t specify.)

This Is What Democracy™ Looks Like!

As the bell’s toll for her husband grows more imminent by the minute, McConnell’s obviously loyal wife, Elaine Chao, heir to a Chinese shipping dynasty with extensive, intergenerational ties to the communist party, found herself a mere three after his heart attack in China to meet with the CCP VP, as reported in the Oriental version of Pravda.

Via People’s Daily Online, June 18:

“Chinese Vice President Han Zheng urged further efforts to strengthen China-U.S. relations when meeting with former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in Beijing on Wednesday. Han noted that the heads of state of China and the United States have agreed on a new vision of a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, providing important strategic guidance for future bilateral relations. Stressing that China has always been committed to developing stable China-U.S. relations, Han said implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state calls for joint actions from all sectors on both sides. He urged efforts to further strengthen cooperation in economic and trade, among other fields, and deepen cultural, people-to-people and subnational exchanges, to shore up the support for the development of bilateral relations. Chao said maintaining stable U.S.-China relations serves the interests of all parties*, and expressed the willingness to continue making efforts to promote practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the United States and China.”

*By “serving the interest of all parties,” of course, she means her and her comatose husband’s personal interests.

Related: Politicians and Multinational CEOs Created America’s Top Geopolitical Menace

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In fairness to Chao, who amongst us hasn’t immediately flown to China to meet with senior CCP leadership after our spouses have been found unconscious in our homes and have to be resuscitated on the spot before spending weeks on end in an ICU?

Let he who is without sin cast the first stone!

Related: Outgoing Sen. Thom Tillis: I Don’t Deal With Trump’s ‘[Expletive]’

A brief synopsis of Chao’s deeply intertwined family history with the highest echelons of CCP leadership, via New York Times:

“The family of Elaine Chao, the transportation secretary and wife of Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, has high-level political connections not only in the United States but also in China. That gives the family unusual status in the world’s two largest economies… The Chaos, and by extension Mr. McConnell, prospered as the family’s shipping company developed deeper business ties in China… James S.C. Chao, 91, Ms. Chao’s father, studied navigation at a university in Shanghai before fleeing the mainland ahead of the Communist takeover in 1949. His schoolmate for a time was Jiang Zemin, who would become China’s president… As China was emerging from decades of turmoil in 1984, the Chao family took a stake in a state-owned Chinese manufacturer of marine electronic equipment, documents show. The company targeted sales to China’s military, among other sectors, and was closely affiliated with a ministry run by Mr. Jiang. After Mr. Jiang came to lead the Communist Party a few years later, Mr. Chao met with him at least six times, including in August 1989 in Beijing — inside the party’s secretive leadership compound.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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