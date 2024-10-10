Unsatisfied with the quantity of abortions currently performed in the Western world, particularly with the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, Bill Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda Gates, has announced a quarter-billion giveaway to boost numbers.

The world, after all, is not going to depopulate itself.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

“Women’s health is being neglected worldwide with “maternity care deserts” more common, millions denied abortions and maternal death rates surging, Melinda French Gates has warned as she launches a $250m (£190m) fund to improve women’s physical and mental health globally. Despite advances in medicine, women experience “unacceptable” inequities across all aspects of their health, spend more years living with ill health and still face barriers to accessing basic care. Women in rich and poor nations are affected and more than 700 are dying in childbirth each day, French Gates said. Women have also been suffering with the global consequences of the abortion bans enacted in the US after the overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022. French Gates told the Guardian the US election next month would be critical. “There is so much at stake for women and families,” she added. Today she will launch Action for Women’s Health through her organisation, Pivotal, and direct what will total $250m in new grants to groups around the world working on improving women’s health.”

Let’s take a quick look-see at all that Melinda, who cares deeply about such issues, has done in the past for women and their health, and their babies’ health.

Via ABC News, 2020 (emphasis added):

“The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced a new $250 million commitment on Thursday, adding to the foundation’s total investment to $1.75 billion into combating COVID-19 through vaccine development and distribution. “The plan is coming together to get this vaccine out. So, you know, it's a tragedy, but there's a lot of heroes in the process of getting it to end,” said Gates. Gates, who had invested in the vaccine technology in 2015, emphasized the importance of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines ending this pandemic and potentially ones to come in the future. “Well, your immune system is kind of magic*. If it sees a foreign shape once, then it says, 'Wow, if I ever see that again, I am going to react very quickly,' and so that it doesn't cause a problem,” said Gates. “With mRNA, we actually give instructions to your cells to make them build part of the virus,” said Gates, who said that the immune system kicks in to help inoculate against the virus.”

*Correction: your immune system was “kind of magic” until Melinda Gates’ mRNA shot literally turned it off.

Via Food and Chemical Toxicology (emphasis added):

“The mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were brought to market in response to the public health crises of Covid-19. The utilization of mRNA vaccines in the context of infectious disease has no precedent… The immune response to the vaccine is very different from that to a SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this paper, we present evidence that vaccination induces a profound impairment in type I interferon signaling, which has diverse adverse consequences to human health. Immune cells that have taken up the vaccine nanoparticles release into circulation large numbers of exosomes containing spike protein along with critical microRNAs that induce a signaling response in recipient cells at distant sites. We also identify potential profound disturbances in regulatory control of protein synthesis and cancer surveillance. These disturbances potentially have a causal link to neurodegenerative disease, myocarditis, immune thrombocytopenia, Bell's palsy, liver disease, impaired adaptive immunity, impaired DNA damage response and tumorigenesis. We show evidence from the VAERS database supporting our hypothesis. We believe a comprehensive risk/benefit assessment of the mRNA vaccines questions them as positive contributors to public health.”

Melinda Gates: “Did we mutilate your immune system and give you cancer and kill your kids in utero? Whoopsie-daisy! Have some cash as a token of my remorse, peasants — well, at least you non-penised ones.”

On video, Melinda makes it clear in 2021 she’s not going to relinquish her death-grip on the economy until all Americans roll up their sleeves for her experimental drug.

And what did all that coerced drugging produce for women’s health?

Via Evie (emphasis added):

“Naomi Wolf ran a crowd-sourced analysis project to analyze 300,000 Pfizer documents that were released thanks to a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request. In January, US District Judge Mark Pittman of the Northern District of Texas ruled that the documents be released, and the results found are stunning… The research found that 44% of women who participated in the Pfizer trial of the coronavirus vaccine lost their baby… This data has never been released to the public before and women have been gaslit to believe that their periods were never actually affected by the coronavirus vaccine (even though it was later revealed that the vaccine does in fact affect menstrual cycles).”

And here we have, buried deep in a study that morphed into a propaganda piece by the New England Journal of Medicine, "Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons" robust evidence that Melinda’s COVID shots given to pregnant women triggered an 82% spontaneous abortion rate.

Via Natural News:

“A shocking new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reveals that when pregnant women are given covid vaccinations during their first or second trimesters, they suffer an 82% spontaneous abortion rate, killing 4 out of 5 unborn babies. This stunning finding, explained below, is self-evident from the data published in a new study entitled, "Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons." Just as disturbing as the data is the fact that the study authors apparently sought to deliberately obfuscate the truth about vaccines causing spontaneous abortions by obfuscating numbers in their own calculations… Table 4 from the study, shown below, reveals that a total of 827 pregnant women were studied. Out of the 827 women, 700 of them received their first vaccine in their third trimester of pregnancy. This means 127 women (which is 827 - 700) received a vaccine during their first or second trimesters. (You have to read the fine print below the table to see this disclosure.) Out of the 127 women receiving vaccines during their first or second trimesters, 104 spontaneous abortions occurred before their pregnancies hit the 20-week mark. These are indicated as "spontaneous abortions" in the table. In simple math, 104 spontaneous abortions (during the first 20 weeks) out of 127 women who received vaccines in their first or second trimesters calculates to an 82% rate of spontaneous abortions among these pregnant women who were vaccinated. It is important to note that deaths of unborn babies during the third trimester are known as "stillbirths" and not spontaneous abortions. Thus, the spontaneous abortions could not have possibly occurred in women vaccinated during their third trimester, by definition.”

The essence of my job, as I see it, beyond just reporting whatever is happening out there in the world as best I can discern, is to cut through the noise: those were chemical abortions by the pharmaceutical industry, and Melinda funded and promoted them.

There is no inconsistency here between her stated prioritization and bankrolling of abortion lobbying and her relentless shilling of the COVID shots; it’s the same agenda.

Melinda loves abortion. Just like it is for her murderous ex-husband and his Planned Parenthood father before him, it’s a holy sacrament.

And, however they can get the job done — by needle or vacuum — is how they have to do it.

Killing and maiming the most innocent life imaginable — children and especially babies, and most especially babies in the womb — is what they live for. It nourishes their twisted little mortal souls in this physical realm before they are dispatched back to whatever hell they sprang from.

