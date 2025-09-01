Close your eyes.

Prepare yourself.

Picture the creepiest leather-daddy gimp at your local Pride™ sodomy festival, the one in the crowd you’d be most sure is HIV-positive and most terrified to ever leave your son or daughter with for an evening, or even just to brush up against in a public bathroom.

That’s this guy, Demetre Daskalakis — who, until yesterday, ran the entire federal government vaccine program.

Behold the demonic butt pirate from the 9th Circle of Hell , your former CDC vaccine czar

If you’re so inclined, you can find a thousand more images of this pervert and his black eyes of the abyss, just as disturbing as that above, on his Instagram page, replete with pagan imagery.

Related: Ousted Director Francis Collins Demands Americans Pay ‘Utmost Respect’ to NIH

Back in 2022, which I covered at the time, you might recall the Public Health™ authorities ginning up national hysteria over monkeypox, a disease that statistically exclusively affects the euphemistically termed demographic “men who have sex with men.”

Naturally, Daskalakis got himself put in charge.

Via Out Magazine, September 2022 (emphasis added):

“Earlier this summer, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis was chosen by President Joe Biden as the White House's National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator. Since then, Daskalakis has been leading the efforts to respond to this new outbreak and establish proper communication to the community that has been the most affected by the disease - men who have sex with men… Throughout his career, Daskalakis has been a leading public health expert when it comes to issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community. After overseeing the management of infectious diseases at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and serving as a commander for NYC's response to COVID-19, Daskalakis was appointed by President Biden to become the director of the CDC Division of HIV Prevention. Outside of his career and professional accomplishments, Daskalakis is an out and proud gay man who likes to have fun on social media by posting pictures working out, traveling the world, and hanging out with friends. He's also not scared of showing some skin and sharing the occasional thirst traps. All in all, one could say that Daskalakis is always giving "get you a man who can do both" energy - and we love to see it!”

Related: Illinois Gov Launches Historic LGBTQ Hotline For Persecuted Rainbow People

He (ab)used his position of public trust to update the CDC website language with talk of “buttholes” and “cum” and “leather” — in order to render it, he explains, as “culturally appropriate as possible.”

Via Mark S. King (emphasis added):

“Mark: Let’s talk about messaging. As you know, I really like the new CDC language on your website about monkeypox risk, and ways to alleviate risk, and who specifically is at risk. I’ve been talking about it. Demetre: Yes, thank you for that. We appreciate your voice there. Mark: Sure. On the CDC website, you talk about sex toys. You talk about buttholes. You say the word “cum!” Demetre: Fetish gear! And leather and latex. Mark: Oh my! So whereas the vaccine distribution hasn’t been where anyone would like, certainly the evolution of the language has been swift. Demetre: It was remarkable, how fast the guidance language started as a glimmer in the eyes of folks who have experience in HIV and this population, and then how fast the first iteration came out. It’s a priority for CDC and for the rest of this response that we provide as clear and culturally appropriate guidance as possible. We literally pulled a page out of the AIDS playbook. The Michael Callen document, “How to Have Sex in an Epidemic,” is the inspiration for this (Callen wrote the iconic pamphlet with Richard Berkowitz, who is still living).”

Honest to God, I don’t want to fantasize about packing these people in trains and sending them to camps where work will set them free.

My natural inclination is libertarian; if I were king, a lot of the culture war right would be appalled by the degree of tolerance I’d afford them.

These people force my hand when they hijack the government to promote anal sex in public health documents and threaten child suicide if they are allowed to trans children.

Related: Biden's Transgender Czar Threatens Child Suicide If He Can't Trans Them

Daskalakis, last week, signed off with his pronouns at the end of his extremely melodramatic and theatrically gay resignation letter, in which he lamented that the CDC under RFK Jr. no longer pimps COVID-19 shots to infants and “pregnant people”:

“I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health. The recent change in the adult and children’s immunization schedule threaten the lives of the youngest Americans and pregnant people. The data analyses that supported this decision have never been shared with CDC despite my respectful requests to HHS and other leadership.”

Related: WHO Accuses Anti-Vaxxers of 'Anti-Science Aggression,' Calls Them 'Killing Force'

Legacy media, of course, was quick to roll out the red carpet for Daskalakis, framing him as some kind of brave whistleblower rather than what he is, which is a deranged fruitcake propped up by the pharmaceutical industry with a voracious appetite for injecting any living thing in sight with whatever Pfizer can fit into a needle.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv