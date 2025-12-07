Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

American Academy of Pediatrics issues fatwa against child vaxx exemptions

The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued a policy statement in which it advocates the wholesale, totalitarian revocation of any non-medical exemptions granted to children attending any school.

Via American Academy of Pediatrics (emphasis added):

“Routine childhood immunizations against infectious diseases are an integral part of our public health infrastructure. They provide direct protection to the immunized individual and indirect protection to children and adults unable to be immunized by reducing spread of vaccine-preventable diseases in the community. All 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have regulations requiring proof of immunization as a condition for child care and school attendance as a public health strategy to protect children in these settings and to secondarily serve as a mechanism to promote timely immunization of children by their caregivers. Although all states and the District of Columbia have mechanisms to exempt school attendees from specific immunizations for medical reasons, the majority also have a heterogeneous collection of regulations and laws that allow nonmedical reasons for exemption. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) supports certification of immunization to attend child care and school as a sound means of providing a safe environment for attendees and employees of these settings. The AAP also supports medically indicated exemptions to specific immunizations as determined for each individual child. The AAP advocates for the elimination of nonmedical exemptions from immunizations as contrary to optimal individual and public health.”

Related: In 2025, WebMD Claims COVID Vax ‘Still Crucial for Children’

Unmentioned in the statement — curiously, for an organization held in such high esteem, that touts its slavish devotion to science, constantly smearing its critics as grifters — is that the AAP has a financial stake in forcing all children, even in violation of their parents’ wishes, to take pharmaceutical products, in that the corporations that produce said products are their sponsors.

AAP corporate sponsors include:

· Pfizer

· Moderna

· Merck

· Eli Lilly

· GlaxoSmithKline

In ethics — not that the pharmaceutical industry is much interested in those — taking cash from corporations whose products you then pimp under the auspices of promoting the general welfare is called a “conflict of interest.”

Vaccine pimp Paul Offit defends aluminum in vaccines

He also doesn’t believe pharmaceutical corporations should have any legal liability for killing children with said aluminum in vaccines, to which literally every other manufacturer of consumer products is subject.

Related: WHO Accuses Anti-Vaxxers of ‘Anti-Science Aggression,’ Calls Them ‘Killing Force’

“If you alter the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program — and make no doubt about the fact that that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s interest; he’s already hired a law firm out of Arizona… with the goal towards altering it — and what I predict is going to happen… you are going to see RFK Jr. holding up some paper that he’s going to publish in a journal that is a fringe journal… called “Science, Public Health and the Law”… that says that aluminum adjuvants in vaccines are causing harm… There’s no taking aluminum adjuvants out of vaccines. There are certain vaccines that just need adjuvants to get a better immune response. What he’s then going to do is he’s going to say ‘see, it’s causing autism’… They’ll add that to the vaccine compensation injury program, which will break that program… Let’s leave [pharmaceutical corporations ] open to the slings and arrows of outrageous civil litigation*.”

“Outrageous civil litigation”! How outrageous, Paul Offit laments, that parents might finally have some legal recourse when Pfizer or Merck maims or kills their infant with a pharmaceutical product that never went through actual safety testing in the first place — in the case of hepatitis B, they’re virtually guaranteed to avoid unless they’re injecting fentanyl with shared needles or getting diddled by an infected groomer.

Outrageous!

What if half the effort these monsters devote to defending metals in vaccines they instead spent trying to develop non-toxic, non-metal adjuvants that didn’t pose the same health risks?

For that tack to make sense, though, you’d have to assume that poisoning children, thereby creating lifelong medical industry customers, isn’t merely an externality but actually central to the vaccine agenda.

“The purpose of a system is what it does.”

"The purpose of a system is what it does."

-Stafford Beer

