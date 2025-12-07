Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
1d

Q - If your child is jabbed how can my unjabbed child be a threat to your child?

Given that scenario I think the genocidal maniac Bourla should be asked to explain how my child can be a threat to anything except his company profits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

We would expect nothing less from these butchers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ben Bartee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture