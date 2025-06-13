Problem—>Reaction—>Solution?

Laura Loomer on X:

“Time to deploy @PalantirTech to Los Angeles to deal with the illegals. You know you’d love to see it.”

Later on, met with criticism, Loomer doubled down on her call to unleash Palantir against the rioters:

“Do you really think we are going to mass deport 65 million people without advanced technology? Are you that naive?”

Related: John Bolton Vows to Resurrect USAID Post-Trump

Less than six months ago, Loomer viciously condemned Palantir’s CEO, Alex Karp, as a “career leftist” who “thrives off of conflict and war as a business model.”

In 2023, she exposed Karp for bragging that Palantir “single handedly stopped the rise of the far right in Europe,” likely in reference to Germany’s AFD and similar parties across the EU.

So, what happened to Laura?

Why the sudden change of heart?

Related: WATCH: Alleged CIA Agent Brags About Persecuting Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson

Via Bloomberg, January 2024 (emphasis added):

“Just about a week after signing a controversial contract with the UK’s national health service, Palantir Technologies Inc. launched an influencer marketing campaign to counter criticism of the patient data platform it’s building, potentially breaching terms of the deal. After winning the bid on Nov. 21, Palantir contracted with a digital marketing agency to solicit interest from content personalities. “I’m getting in touch regarding one of our current campaigns,” the marketers wrote in emails to influencers, according to copies of communications obtained by the legal nonprofit Good Law Project and shared with Bloomberg. The pitch said the objective was “to clear up misinformation relating to some recent data privacy concerns that were shared in the UK press.””

The federal government recently dramatically expanded its partnership with the surveillance behemoth to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts across multiple agencies.

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

“In March, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the federal government to share data across agencies, raising questions over whether he might compile a master list of personal information on Americans that could give him untold surveillance power… The Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s work across the federal government in recent months. The company has received more than $113 million in federal government spending since Mr. Trump took office, according to public records, including additional funds from existing contracts as well as new contracts with the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon. (This does not include a $795 million contract that the Department of Defense awarded the company last week, which has not been spent.) Representatives of Palantir are also speaking to at least two other agencies — the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service — about buying its technology, according to six government officials and Palantir employees with knowledge of the discussions. The push has put a key Palantir product called Foundry into at least four federal agencies, including D.H.S. and the Health and Human Services Department.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip or GiveSendGo.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv