Retarded #Resistance #TikTok women are promoting not just blue bracelets so they can identify “safe people”; they’re now opting for “more permanent” solutions in the form of blue tattoos around their wrists.

The morbidly obese bull dyke with two mysterious black eyes* and a dent in her forehead explains the blue tattoo concept below.

*Tangent: I once had a band teacher in middle school named Ms. Saderman — a total fruitcake, fondly rebranded by us as “Ms. Sodomy,” almost definitely a Kamala supporter today if she’s still alive — who showed up to class one day with a giant black eye.

Someone asked what happened, and she told us she was “wrestling” with her dog and consequently smashed her face on a coffee table.

No one believed her, and so we invented alternative theories as to the origin of the black eye, one of which was that she was doing coitus with her dog but obviously couldn’t come out with the truth because people generally frown upon bestiality — except progressive online news host and Turkish immigrant Cenk Uygur, of course.

He loves animal sex.

Anyway, the blue bracelet tattoo phenomenon is legion on leftist online media. Here’s another clip.

The moral of the story is that these people are cooked.

We might need to start talking about the “camps for adults” Hillary Clinton promoted for the Deplorables to bring them back down to Earth — for their own good, obviously, not out of the animal joy of vengeance for locking everyone down and forcing everyone to wear masks and destroying free speech for the last four years.

