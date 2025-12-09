Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BMeowDawg's avatar
BMeowDawg
5h

Congrats! Keep the vaxes (or biogenics or whatever nonsense they call them now) away from him, including the alleged Vitamin K right away. Give him a better chance at health than we gave our kids!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
5h

Woohoo 🥳 congrats 🍾🎈🎉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ben Bartee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture