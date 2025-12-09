My firstborn son entered this world on December 6, 2025 in a surprisingly hospitable Ukrainian public hospital.

Yes, the middle name “Holden” is a tribute to the narrator of The Catcher in the Rye.

Originally, I planned to name him Diogenes after the Greek philosopher who, unimpressed with the pomp and circumstance, informed a visiting Alexander the Great he was standing in his sunlight — perhaps the most poetic “fuck you” in recorded history.

But the wife violently opposed that choice, as did almost everyone to whom I floated it. And, since it was her uterus getting wrecked, I magnanimously granted her the veto.

I’ve learned over the years to pick my battles — a lesson that certainly didn’t come easily to me.

The medical resident at the hospital who spoke English asked if I’d chosen Holden because Mark David Chapman, the assassin who offed John Lennon, claimed to have been inspired by The Catcher in the Rye.

“No, I didn’t even know that,” I replied.

At any rate, as much as I deplore senseless violence, I can’t say that Holden Caulfield allegedly serving as inspiration for effectively ridding the world of the Beatles turned me off any.

Anyway, among the many thoughts and feelings that struck me while I considered this curious new life, in the many hours spent idling in the hospital, was how small and fragile and vulnerable he is.

The responsibility I feel for compensating for that vulnerability weighs heavily on me — especially because I see so much of my literal self in him. The resemblance is uncanny, I’ve been told.

Everyone’s got their crosses to bear. I’ll bear this one proudly.

“Anyway, I keep picturing all these little kids playing some game in this big field of rye and all. Thousands of little kids, and nobody’s around—nobody big, I mean—except me. And I’m standing on the edge of some crazy cliff. What I have to do, I have to catch everybody if they start to go over the cliff—I mean if they’re running and they don’t look where they’re going I have to come out from somewhere and catch them. That’s all I’d do all day. I’d just be the catcher in the rye and all. I know it’s crazy, but that’s the only thing I’d really like to be. I know it’s crazy.”

-J.D. Salinger, Catcher in the Rye

