Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Citizen Satirist (CS)'s avatar
Citizen Satirist (CS)
11h

But Lady Graham is the gift that keeps on giving:

𝐏𝐄𝐃𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚: 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬

Living out his Princess dreams, he's looking for Boy Scouts😬, "how do you do fellow kids," Israel first (Disney World second) and more Lindsey Graham does Disney World memes after advocating for war!

https://covidsteria.substack.com/p/pedosteria-best-lindsey-graham-does-disney-world-memes

𝐖𝐖𝟑𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚: 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬

War pig, the kleenex & lotion are ready (coz you know he gets off on war/killing people), Zelensky but buddy, can we please send him to the front lines and more Lindsey Graham having a wargasm memes!

https://covidsteria.substack.com/p/ww3steria-best-lindsey-graham-having-wargasm-memes

𝐖𝐖𝟑𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚: 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐧. 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐦 (𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐎-𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 & 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞) 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬

Is this his BF? American terrorist, gay for izrule, Raytheon+AIPAC pay for his gay escorts, 17th Amendment was a mistake & more gay Sen. Lindsey Graham (RINO-Israel & Ukraine) having a wargasm memes!

https://covidsteria.substack.com/p/ww3steria-best-gay-sen-lindsey-graham-rino-israel-ukraine-having-a-wargasm-memes

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Bartee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture