“The American Embassy is being evacuated in Riyadh because of sustained attacks by Iran against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is my understanding the Kingdom refuses to use their capable military as a part of an effort to end the barbaric and terrorist Iranian regime who has terrorized the region and killed 7 Americans. Question – why should America do a defense agreement with a country like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that is unwilling to join a fight of mutual interest? Americans are dying and the U.S. is spending billions to dislodge the terrorist Iranian regime that threatens the region. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia seems to be issuing statements and doing things in the background that are marginally helpful, but unwilling to participate in military operations to end the reign of terror coming out of Iran. Hopefully Gulf Cooperation Council countries will get more involved as this fight is in their backyard. If you are not willing to use your military now, when are you willing to use it? Hopefully this changes soon. If not, consequences will follow.”

Needless to say, issuing vague public threats to (theoretical, at least) allies on social media, whom you are trying to recruit as partners in a war effort, is no way to conduct proper diplomacy.

Lindsey should know better than anyone, given his alleged extensive dalliances with virile male staffers on The Hill over the years: you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.

That the administration allows this creature, without any public disavowal, to purport to speak for it by threatening ostensible allies with “consequences” when Trump’s own base loathes him is nothing short of political malfeasance.

Graham’s been front and center of late on the corporate media circuit, professing to speak in multiple appearances for the president and, by extension, the U.S. armed forces.

Here he is having one of his classic psychosexual, salivating squirts of murderous glee in a recent interview with Maria Bartiromo: “You just wait to see what comes in the next two weeks… We’re going to blow the hell out of these people. This regime is in a death throe now. It’s going to be on its knees.”

Assuming the 70-year-old childless alleged power-bottom Lindsey Graham does, in fact, speak for the administration — a frightening prospect, indeed — not overplaying America’s geopolitical hand by underestimating the Gulf states’ leverage over the global economy would be well-advised.

The privileged status of the dollar as global reserve currency hinges on the trade of Gulf state oil in dollars — the so-called “petrodollar.”

Ron Paul recently outlined what even a brief lapse in oil production has done to global prices and prospects for the viability of the dollar — and that’s just the first-order effect in a global economy dependent on oil and a liberal order dependent on the trade of that oil in dollars.

Were the Saudis et al., in response to whatever “consequences” Lindsey Graham is alluding to here, inclined to really put the screws to the United States and stop trading their oil in dollars, that would potentially spell doom for the American currency and probably trigger a massive economic meltdown.

Furthermore, the United States has expended a great deal of diplomatic capital over the years trying to stitch together the Abraham Accords, an agreement of the sort being the only way to ever deliver some semblance of lasting peace to a region where lasting peace has been in lamentably short supply.

Not that alleged power-bottom Lindsey Graham has much interest in peace, which doesn’t titillate him quite like death and destruction.

