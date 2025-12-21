Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Reminiscent of the bat-on-pangolin wet market sex orgy theory pimped by The Science™ in the heady early days of COVID, Spanish Public Health™ officials had, before more recently announcing an investigation of the most obvious suspect, been floating the extremely rational and plausible theory that an alleged outbreak of swine flu outside of Barcelona was the consequence of a rogue infected sandwich handed out to a wild boar by a truck driver.

Via Reuters, Dec. 5:

“Genome sequencing by a Madrid lab showed the strain was “very similar” to one first detected in Georgia in 2007 and now widely used in research and vaccine development, the ministry said. Other cases in Europe belong to a different genetic group. “The discovery of a virus similar to the one that circulated in Georgia therefore does not rule out the possibility that its origin may lie in a biological containment facility,” the Agriculture Ministry said. Until now, Catalan officials suspected the virus had spread after a wild boar ate contaminated food, possibly a sandwich brought from abroad by a truck driver. “The report suggests that it is possible that the origin of the virus is not in animals or animal products from any of the countries where the infection is currently present,” the ministry said.”

On December 18, though, quietly abandoning the rogue infected sandwich theory, Reuters began reporting that a state-run lab in the vicinity of the city had been, in what is surely a coincidence, conducting “research and vaccine development” on African swine flu and is now under investigation for a possible leak.

Via Reuters, Dec. 18:

“Spanish police searched a state-funded laboratory near Barcelona on Thursday as part of an investigation into the origin of the African swine fever outbreak in the same area, regional police said. The court-ordered move follows concerns raised this month that the outbreak detected in wild boars could have been caused by a laboratory leak. Genome sequencing showed the strain is similar to that used in research and vaccine development and different from other cases in Europe.”

Color me a conspiracy theorist, but it seems dreadfully convenient for the social engineers hellbent on forcing the peasants to eat zhe bugs that, yet again, a major source of meat supply, not just for Spain but beyond its borders, is the target of a mysterious biological pathogen infecting livestock.

Continuing:

“Spain is the European Union’s largest pork producer, accounting for about a quarter of the bloc’s output, and the outbreak has threatened exports, prompting authorities to impose movement restrictions and step up efforts to reassure trading partners. Police said the search at the Centre for Research in Animal Health (Cresa) was ordered by a local investigating judge and forms part of preliminary proceedings that have been declared secret. The centre did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cresa has told the news verification website Maldita.es it had found no evidence of being the source of the outbreak. The outbreak, Spain’s first since 1994, has been detected only in wild animals in the Collserola hills outside Barcelona, with no cases reported on farms.”

Of course, this alleged swine flu — which, if it exists at all in nature as claimed, is likely a weaponized version of the virus concocted through gain-of-function manipulation — leak is by no means some anomaly; similar incidents occur on a routine basis, as exposited in this stellar X thread, which are more often than not summarily covered up or simply go unreported upon by mainstream media.

In related news, horses in Australia injected with a new Pfizer mRNA vaccine for Hendra are reportedly dropping like flies, a story which has also gone almost completely ignored by the authorities or media despite pleas for investigation by local equestrians.

Via The People’s Voice (emphasis added):

“Despite repeated assurances from regulators and drug giant Zoetis—the former animal health arm of Pfizer—the equine community says the truth can no longer be ignored. Healthy horses are collapsing and dying in agony within days of the shot. The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) has already admitted to at least seven cases where a horse’s death was “possibly” linked to the Hendra vaccine. Yet owners insist the true number is far higher—up to a dozen or more horses have died under eerily similar circumstances. Weakness in the hind legs, sudden collapse, and rapid deterioration are recurring symptoms reported in case after case. Still, the official line is denial. In response, grassroots groups like “Say No to Hendra” have sprung up online, providing a space for horse owners, vets, and equine professionals to share their stories.”

Let us bow our heads in prayer, and wait for salvation from weaponized swine flu in the form of some hot new Pfizer mRNA boar shot to drop, and let us extend our deepest gratitude to The Science™ for engineering innovative solutions to problems it likely created in the first place.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

