LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

‘Bodies Are Cool’

When one wades balls-deep into the tranny subculture, as I have — to bring cutting-edge, immersive reporting to you people, not because I enjoy it, obviously — one begins to take note of various tics that these people have, particularly the weird linguistic machinations they frequently deploy.

For instance, Social Justice™ people can’t ever stop talking about “bodies” as a substitute for “people” or “humans” — fat bodies, colored bodies, differently abled bodies, etc.

I suspect this has a lot to do with planting the notion that humans are nothing more than bags of flesh that can be manipulated medically at will (more on that in upcoming section).

Hence the ultra-creepy children’s book lauded by the trannnies, “Bodies Are Cool.”

‘Penis packer’ vendor makes list of safe spaces for American tranny oven-dodgers

It’s Underground Railroad time for the trannies trapped in America’s Golden Age.

They’re following that Drinking Gourd to Norway.

An email that got dumped into my inbox after I signed up for the Drag Queen Story Hour email list to track what the trannies are up to in public schools:

“A recent study by Emisil analyzed over 30 countries to identify the best ones for trans people to relocate to from the U.S. The analysis focused on key factors, including safety, equality, affordability, healthcare, and income. The study focuses on trans rights support, healthcare access and safety first, making it a priority for the final ranking, adding cost of living and income as additional metrics. The countries that ranked highest provide the best combination of described criteria, making them the most favorable destinations for trans individuals. You can access the full research findings by following this link… Agata Pajor, the Industry Specialist at Emisil, commented on the study: “Transgender migration patterns reveal a difficult choice where many individuals must choose between their national identity and fundamental safety. While nations offering stronger transgender protections see increasing migration applications, these relocations often create significant psychological costs alongside financial ones. The emergence of international trans support networks spanning continents has become crucial, connecting immigrants with housing, employment, and community resources that formal immigration systems can fail to provide.“”

Conspicuously absent from the approved safe spaces for persecuted trannies is literally anywhere outside of Europe.

I wonder what the Queers For Palestine people have to say about that?

Emisil, the sponsor of this direly-needed study, just so happens to market “Pack N’ Play” “penis packers” to female-to-male trannies:

“Emisil's Pack N' Plays are realistic penis packers with a dual nature: they can be packed comfortably in everyday scenarios while also being used for penetrative sex. Each Emisil packer in the Erect line is firm, incredibly lifelike, and will make you feel secure and confident in any situation.”

Gruesome tranny in dead baby dress declares he’s just as much of a woman as legacy frontholes

I’ve got the stomach of a goat when it comes to exposure the tranny abominations of TikTok, but I swear to God trying to weather this storm taxed me something fierce.

(Please don’t imbibe immediately before or after meals.)

UK: Toddler suspended from preschool for transphobia

Momma didn’t raise no fool.

Via The Telegraph (UK) (emphasis added):

“A toddler was suspended from nursery after being accused of being transphobic or homophobic, The Telegraph can reveal. Department for Education (DfE) data show the child, aged either three or four, was suspended from a state school in the 2022-23 academic year for “abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity”. The school and further details of the case were not disclosed. But statistics show that 94 pupils at state primary schools were suspended or permanently excluded for transphobia and homophobia in 2022-23.”

If and when I have a kid who’s based enough to get suspended from preschool for an imaginary hatespeech crime against trannies, he’s getting a triple-scoop ice cream of his choice and one of those gigantic trophies you commission for first place in youth sports teams.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip or GiveSendGo.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv