Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hoppah's avatar
hoppah
38m

Imagine having a business card identifying you as "Special Rapporteur". It's a title out of Monty Python.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture