LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Peter Bootyjudge admits he bought minority child accessories at a ‘discount’

When you’re pimping your Diversity™ credentials, a black baby in hand — Pete knows better than anyone as a former consultant as PR mega-firm McKinsey — is worth two in the bush.

Buttigieg, who apparently still suffers from the delusion that he’ll be president someday, explained that he and his husband acquired their pair of diverse BIPOC twins for a “discount”:

“We said that we wanted to adopt without regard for race. By the way, anyone who says race is not a thing in this country should experience an adoption process where there are literally different lists if you say that you want a white kid only versus if you say that doesn’t matter, like literally a different list… The list for a white kid only is longer. And, not only that, there was actually a discount – er, you didn’t have to pay a deposit — on the [black baby].”

Who does Pete think he’s fooling?

He very obviously, almost certainly got his hands on a pair of black babies not by some happy accident, as he claims in the video but because of the social brownie points he knew he’d score for getting himself a precious BIPOC baby.

The one groomer chart to rule them all

For any reasonable individual, this single chart is all that’s required to dispel the myth that the explosion in child transgenderism is merely the organic result of “increased social acceptance,” the line that child tranny apologists run with to absolve themselves of their obvious guilt in grooming children into a lifetime of sexual confusion and eunuchery.

These kids were groomed — by the corporate media, by schoolteachers, by the trannies that get invited to the school library for Drag Queen Story Hour — hard.

It’s frankly a miracle the child tranny rate isn’t at 100% by now.

Bangkok trannies to get free government snip-and-clips

Because there definitely aren’t any real problems like widespread hand-to-mouth poverty in Isaan (the perennially distressed rice-growing region of the east) to tackle, the Thai government, on the urging of the United Nations “Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur,” proudly recently announced free snip-and-clips for the Thai trannies looking to liberate themselves from their testicles.

Via Bangkok Post:

“In late January, the government approved the allocation of 145.63 million baht to the National Health Security Office to provide hormone medicine to 200,000 transgender people… The policy was welcomed by Tlaleng Mofokeng, the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, who visited Thailand in February. “Previously, this was an out-of-pocket cost thereby preventing access,” she said. “I urge the National Health Security Office to also be conscious of the multiple ways that transgender people experience violence within the health system and ensure the health system does not operate in a way that further violates or alienates transgender people out of care.””

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

