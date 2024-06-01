LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

National Child Genital Casualty Month (NCGCM) is upon us.

Progressive media now alleges psychiatry is ‘anti-LGBTQ’

“Regina Kunzel, professor of history and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies at Yale University, discusses her recent book In the Shadow of Diagnosis: Psychiatric Power and Queer Life,” reads the Majority Report (#Resistance libtard flagship online show) intro. So you know this is going to be a rational conversation from the start.

“Psychiatry hates trannies” is a weird narrative for the propagandists to push on multiple fronts.

First, we are taught by our progressive overlords to forever and always bow in submission to The Science™; psychiatry, rightly or wrongly, is regarded by the liberal West as a legitimate science; ergo, attacking the institution as transphobic or homophobic would seem to undermine the mantra.

Second, more importantly, psychiatry as an institution has produced in recent years the psychobabble underpinning leveraged by activists to legitimize the entire transgender project.

Far from being “anti-LGBTQ” in the modern era, institutional psychiatry has served as the vanguard of the movement by rebranding “gender identity disorder” as “”gender dysphoria” so as to avoid “pathologizing” trannyism, thus making it not a mental illness to be remedied but a brave expression of one’s true self — opening the door for the surgeons and counseling to get to work wrecking the children’s genitals and fragile psychologies.

Via The Advocate (emphasis added):

“The newest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, or DSM, will replace the diagnostic term ‘Gender Identity Disorder’ with the term ‘Gender Dysphoria’… For years advocates have lobbied the American Psychiatric Association to change or remove categories labeling transgender people in a psychiatric manual, arguing that terms like ‘Gender Identity Disorder’ characterize all trans people as mentally ill. Based on the standards to be set by the DSM-V, individuals will be diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria for displaying ‘a marked incongruence between one's experienced/expressed gender and assigned gender.’ ‘All psychiatric diagnoses occur within a cultural context,’ said Jack Drescher, a member of the APA subcommittee working on the revision. ‘We know there is a whole community of people out there who are not seeking medical attention and live between the two binary categories. We wanted to send the message that the therapist's job isn't to pathologize.’”

It's no coincidence that transgenderism became uber-trendy within a couple years of the 2012 revision to the DSM to “un-pathologize” trannyism.

…Which just goes to show that there’s no amount of bending over backwards of pandering to these people that will ever satiate them or immunize an institution from accusations of bigotry.

Pope apologizes for ‘homophobic slur’ in private meeting

Even the grand pope, in his large prestigious hat and inherited millennia-old role as the anointed vicar of Christ on terra firms, is not exempt from LGBTQ+++™ fatwas for wrongthink.

Via The Salt Lake Tribune (emphasis added):

“During a closed-door meeting with 200 Italian bishops last week, Pope Francis allegedly used derogatory terms to describe gay people during debates about whether the Italian church should allow gay men to enter the seminary. According to local reports, the Argentine pope said ‘there is already enough faggotry’ in Catholic seminaries, in his speech to prelates May 20. The pope used the Italian term ‘frociaggine,’ a rarely used slur to describe flamboyant gay attitudes. Francis allegedly also used other disparaging words to describe gays. ‘The pope never meant to offend or express himself with homophobic terms, and he issues his most sincere apologies to all those who felt offended by the use of a term reported by others,’ read a statement Tuesday by Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni. The Vatican did not deny that the pope used those terms. The statement clarified that the pope is aware of the news reports regarding his private meeting with the Italian bishops and that Francis wants to reiterate his belief that ‘in the church, there is a place for everyone, for everyone!* No one is useless, no one is superfluous, there is space for everyone. Just the way we are, everyone.’”

*It appears that the Pope harbors a Hillary Clinton-esque public/private position on the frociaggine, as it were.

Hulking ‘transgender girl’ dominates Oregon girls’ state 200m race to testosterone-fueled victory

Watch him power his thunderous hairy legs past the spindly-legged female competition.

As the news actor reports below, “they” (as he calls him in brutal distortion of the English language in the name of Equity™) would not have come close to the podium if he had competed with his sexual peers.

These kinds of videos are awesome because they serve as indisputable visual evidence of the absurdity on its face of gender ideology. A picture is worth a thousand words, as they say.

No amount of sophistry by gender ideologues can ever override the imagery of what is clearly a muscle-laden, androgen-filled young man obliterating his silken-skinned competition, or a six-foot-something dude who renamed himself Lia a full foot taller than all of his female competitors.

…Which isn’t to say they won’t still try the sophistry, as their jihad against biological reality is a religious obsession. Their arguments essentially, as highlighted below, boil down to “but you’ll make the man-girl sad if he is not allowed to turn women’s sports into a meaningless charade.”

One might assume these people might actually try a littler harder to appear feminine in their quest to conquer women’s sports, like not having giant quadriceps or sounding like a baritone opera guy — until you realize that what they are doing is not actually trying to transition to the fairer sex but, in fact, squatting over the proverbial punch bowl at the party and pushing out a giant turd right in everyone’s faces, just for the nihilistic glee of it, just because they can, just because no one (so far) has been willing to discipline them through stringent means.

