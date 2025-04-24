LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Public school butt plug instructor confronted by based father

This public school butt plug enthusiast looks exactly like you might expect a public school groomer teaching the kids about the proper application of butt plugs to.

Upon being confronted, her reflexive strategy is to spin the father’s objection to her training his kid to enjoy a little butt plug fun into an “anti-queer” hatecrime, a vapid and stupid argument which he expertly shuts down in real time.

‘Palestine Trans Rights, One Struggle, One Fight!’

A tranny in a kefir — or whatever those intricately woven and sacred indigenous cloths are called — took the stage to cast the clarion call:

"Palestine Trans Rights, One Struggle, One Fight!"

This gentleman, you’ll note didn’t come up with this stupid ditty on the spot; he actually wrote it into his phone beforehand, which was apparently necessary in order to remember the seven-word chant.

Tranny male sex offender tries to register for public school disguised as teenage girl, gets 20 days in jail

Can you imagine what horrors awaited the children of South Albany High School had Alec Ray Craig made his way into the locker room?

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“A trans-identified male sex offender who attempted to enroll at a local high school in Oregon has been sentenced to 20 days in jail and two years’ probation. Alec Ray Craig, who uses the name Makayla Craig, 27, was arrested last December after an officer at South Albany High School reported him for pretending to be a 15 year-old girl in order to register as a student. Craig has told school administrators that his name was Madison and provided a false date of birth. Upon his arrest, it was discovered that Craig is a registered sex offender. He was then arrested on charges of computer crimes, forgery, and false swearing. “The person appeared to be an adult but was portraying themselves as a 15-year-old girl. After further investigation, the individual gave a false name and date of birth attempting to enroll in high school,” a statement from Albany Police Department read. When announcing Craig’s arrest online, law enforcement turned off comments in response to what they regarded as “hate speech.”*”

*God forbid we subject the convicted sodomist caught trying to snuggle up to high school kids to “hate speech.”

Let us thank our lucky starts that Albany police have their priorities straight.

BBC anchor brutally dismantles self-professed tranny Holocaust victims

When this creature took to the airwaves to makes its usual claims of being holocausted for being a tranny — specifically, that it can no longer “participate in public life” because a British high court ruled that sex-based legal set-asides are reserved for legacy fronthole women — it received unprecedented pushback from the female BBC anchor who, remarkably, injected some reality into the conversation.

What does this signify?

Highly controlled BBC anchors aren’t simply permitted to verbally bitchslap tranny propagandists — particularly not in such brutal fashion — of their own volition.

She obviously had either implicit or explicit editorial greenlight to say what she said.

So the question is: why would the management of British state media — which, until now, has been among the most ardent pro-tranny outlets in the world — allow it?

