LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Just as one shouldn’t be surprised when a lioness runs down a wounded wildebeest and rips its throat out on the savannah, or a bull makes a move on a heifer, one shouldn’t be either when a groomer does groomer things.

Grooming is what they do. That’s how they got their name.

Obviously — and I feel compelled to offer this caveat because I know gay people whom I respect and actually like a lot — not everybody on the outskirts of heteronormativity is a child predator.

But when you open up a subculture to all manner of sexual deviancy, these people are going to find their way into the tent, and cynically hide behind otherwise relatively innocuous identities like standard adult homosexuality as a cover.

This was always the conservative argument against gay marriage legalization, which I once rejected as reactionary nonsense but in retrospect now appreciate as prophecy.

We know trannies are very talented at stabbing people in prison, but they’re also great at distributing child porn behind bars, apparently.

In the Land Down Under, via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“A high-risk and serial sex offender who preys on children has been accused of running a child abuse ring from within a male prison in New South Wales. Media reports have referred to Dean Angus Bell, 31, as “female” on the basis that he began claiming to be transgender behind bars and adopted the name “Jessica Isabelle Rose.” On August 27, Bell was arrested at Junee Correctional Facility following a four-month investigation into the production and distribution of child sexual abuse material among fellow inmates. He has been charged with eight counts of producing child abuse material, eight counts of disseminating child abuse material, and knowingly or recklessly directing a criminal group. As reported by Daily Mail Australia, Bell referred to himself as the “Leader of the Pack,” with the “pack” involving a group of male inmates accused of sharing letters with each other which detailed graphic descriptions of first-hand experiences of sexually abusing children, along with plans to commit additional rapes upon release. NSW Police stated that murder was mentioned in one of the letters.”

Back in the United States, the notorious transphobes in Washington State government recently removed a transgender convicted of murdering his mother after he was caught red-handed copulating with fellow ladies with his legacy genital equipment.

Via Daily Mail (emphasis added): check quote

“A transgender double-murderer has been moved back to a male prison after being caught having sex with a female inmate at a Washington state women's prison. Bryan Kim, 35, who now goes by 'Amber FayeFox Kim', was caught having intercourse with 25-year-old Sincer-A Marie Nerton at the Washington Corrections Center for Women (WCCW) on March 14. Months later, Kim, who identifies as female, has been moved back to the Monroe Correctional Facility for men. 'The reason for Kim's transfer was due to ongoing safety concerns,' a Department of Corrections official told the National Review. Kim was convicted in 2008 of two counts of aggravated first-degree murder for fatally stabbing his father, Richard Kim, and bludgeoning and strangling his mother, Terri Kim, as reported by the Spokesman-Review. In March, a corrections officer found Kim 'laying on the floor completely nude from the waist down with their cellmate Nerton on top of them also nude from the waist down actively having sex,' according to a report obtained by National Review.”

Across the pond, Scottish tranny activist Andrew Easton got nicked, as they say there, with thousands of child porn videos, including of infants. He also sent dick pics to an internet user whom he believed to be a 13-year-old and requested the child call him “daddy.”

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“A Scottish drag queen who co-authored a guide for “trans youth” for a major LGBT charity has been convicted of distributing child pornography. Andrew Easton, from Kennethmont, Huntly, was spared an immediate prison sentence despite knowingly communicating online with a 13-year-old boy and asking him for indecent images. Easton, 39, pleaded guilty in court this month to communicating online with someone he believed to be a child, downloading indecent images of children, and distributing indecent images of children. The sexual abuse materials, which included images and videos, featured newborn babies, toddlers, and prepubescent children. Easton was first caught by one of Scotland’s National Online Child Abuse Prevention (NOCAP) units in a September 2023 sting that identified his IP number. Police then obtained a search warrant and raided Easton’s home. In a Telegram chat labeled “Extra Excitement,” Easton hoarded 132 images and 1,119 videos with newborn infants and children up to age 10. Police found that Easton also had a chat log with a user claiming to be 13 years old; Easton referred to this user as “baby boy,” and sent him photos of his genitals. He also requested the user call him “daddy.””

