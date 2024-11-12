LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

“Oh, mercy me

God bless catastrophe

Cause there's no way in hell

We'll ever live to see through this

So drive yourself insane tonight, it's not that far away

And I just filled up your tank earlier today, yeah”

-Alkaline Trio, ‘Mercy Me’

It doesn’t take much to put tranny activists into a tailspin — histrionics being a passion of theirs. Indeed, they are socially conditioned for mental fragility as if it were a virtue.

So it comes as no surprise that, to put it mildly, they are not taking the MAGA takeover well.

Bucktoof, self-described satanic tranny pledges fealty to Satan, vows to resist MAGA

Try to focus your attention anywhere except its two front bunny teeth: “Being Satanists means rebelling against [MAGA]… Every breath you take is a rebellion… Hail Satan.”

Historic tranny makes history as historic first Congress tranny in historic moment

To hear corporate media tell it, all trannies do all day every day is something called “make history.”

Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

“Sarah McBride has made history as the first openly trans person to be elected to Congress, per NBC News and Reuters. The Democrat will now fill Delaware’s lone seat in the U.S. House. McBride’s Republican opponent, James Whalen III, a retired state police officer, largely campaigned on stopping illegal immigration and reducing the federal debt. McBride ran a progressive campaign, focusing on issues affecting workers and families, as she had done during her time in the Delaware state assembly. Her key priorities include expanding access to affordable health care, protecting reproductive rights, and raising paid family leave and the minimum wage. Her victory was largely expected in the blue home state of President Joe Biden, and the congressional seat has been held by Democrats since 2010. Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in an emailed statement that McBride’s win “reflects not only increasing acceptance of transgender people in our society, ushered in by the courage of visible leaders like Sarah, but also her dogged work in demonstrating that she is an effective lawmaker who will deliver real results.””

Of course, right now is an inconvenient time to shatter the tranny glass ceiling; one can’t really be seen spiking the football when literal Hitler just ascended to power and is poised to start packing buses full of alphabet people destined for work camps.

One must be properly demure and distraught about the impending tranny holocaust.

So this guy Sarah has a delicate balance to strike, which he did on The View, dubbing his victory “The Dual Story of Pain and Progress.”

Yale child psychologist to MSNBC Race Lady Joy Reid: Tranny children must boycott Thanksgiving with bigot MAGA parents for mental health

Whether it’s ostracizing their Deplorable parents or getting themselves a brand-new medical pussy dug out of their taint by a trusted healthcare professional, the tranny children of America can always count on Joy Reid and her insightful guests for top-tier mental health advice.

Via LGBTQ Nation (emphasis added):

“LGBTQ+ people have no obligation to engage with family members who voted for Donald Trump, according to one psychiatrist. Yale University child psychiatrist Dr. Amanda Calhoun spoke with MSNBC host Joy Reid on Friday about what will inevitably be a fraught holiday season for many people. Donald Trump and MAGA’s vicious anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has left queer folks – especially trans people – terrified for what the incoming administration will bring. Many say that a vote for Trump is an act of violence against the marginalized communities he rails against, and for some, that violence has been committed by members of their own families. “There is a push, I think just a societal norm that if somebody is your family that they are entitled to your time,” said Calhoun, “and I think the answer is absolutely not.” “If you are going through a situation where you have family members, where you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you, against your livelihood, it’s completely fine to not be around those people and to tell them why, to say, ‘I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood, and I’m not going to be around you this holiday, I need to take some space for me.'””

