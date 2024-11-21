LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

First-ever tranny Congress thing says Republican tranny fixation is ‘weird’, slanders RFK Jr.

Biden political machine pet and historic transgender, Representative-elect Tim “Sarah” McBride, appeared on MSNBC to smear RFK Jr. and Republicans for, among other crimes of wrongthink, not wanting chemicals to castrate children through the water supply.

In a classic case of pot-calling-kettle-black, Tim also accused conservatives of housing an “obsession” with trannyism — while himself appearing on corporate media nonstop to celebrate himself as Congress’ first tranny.

What else can be said? Tranny activists, unburdened by the torment of cognitive dissonance, thrive on irony.

Bluesky: Where the trannies can finally feel safe online

Given that a fascist who’s surely going to genocide them even though he didn’t for some reason in four full years in power the first time is coming to town, the trannies have a new “safe space” — Bluesky — where they can “be themselves without judgment.”

Tranny surgeons scramble to get genital mutilations done before Trump takes over

Everyone, again, knows Trump is going to go Mad Max on the trannies as soon as he assumes office — unleashing horrors on the marginalized rainbow community previously unimaginable.

Accordingly, Dr. Sidhbh Gallagher — who specializes in lopping off unwanted genitals and fashioning new ones by hand à la carte out of bits of forearms and thigh meat — in a viral Instagram clip, explains that she’s scrambling to get as many appointments booked as possible before next January:

“In the office here, we’ve opened up more surgery days. We’ve opened up more appointment days to try and accommodate people as efficiently as possible, you know, who are concerned about getting their surgery done before the new administration takes over, and I believe we even still have some surgery dates available before then.”

Ironically, perhaps, Trump is going to be a boon for the industry as it capitalizes off of the histrionics.

The Brandon entity gets real about tranny holocaust in touching Tweet

No malarkey, Jack.

On this sacred Transgender Day of Remembrance (Tranny Holocaust Day) we commemorate the “at least thirty” trannies — per “human rights” “nonprofit” Human Rights Campaign — killed in 2024:

“Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we mourn the transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year in horrific acts of violence. Every American deserves to be treated with dignity, and live free from discrimination. Today, we recommit to building a country where everyone is afforded that promise.”

Of course, most if not all of the “at least thirty” trannies allegedly killed in hate crimes in 2024 were actually killed by “intimate partner violence.” But let’s not let facts get in the way of a good persecution story.

Via Human Rights Campaign (emphasis added)

“The Human Rights Campaign is both saddened and infuriated by the deaths of at least thirty transgender and gender-expansive people whose lives were tragically and inhumanely taken through violent means, including gun and intimate partner violence, in 2024. Since 2013, the Human Rights Campaign has tracked incidents of fatal trans violence— the same year the Federal Bureau of Investigation began reporting on hate crimes motivated by anti-trans bias— and provided action items that can help end the violence.”

