Zoomer girl insists on he/his pronouns, grandpa gets medieval on her ass

“Spare the rod, spoil the child,” my Midwestern Irish-Catholic grandmammy used to say as I picked my switch from the brush because I fucked her garden up with my basketball one too many times. She got worked on real good by the nuns in school, so it’s all she knew.

The kids today don’t know.

So imagine this girl’s surprise when her granddad went all 1970s parenting on her.

Look, I’m not advocating that parents beat their kids as a first-resort strategy to instill discipline. It has its own set of moral pitfalls.

But mollycoddling them and giving them trophies no matter how bad they sucked at soccer doesn’t appear to have worked out very well either.

‘I Heart Pegging’ lady inseminates men with her dead husband’s ashes via custom-made dildo

Just when you think the alphabet people couldn’t possibly be any weirder, they turn it up to level 12.

Allow the wheelchair lady with a gut the size of Wisconsin and an “I Love Pegging Men” crop top t-shirt to explain.

MONSTER tranny addresses school board with demands

Some male-to-female trannies don’t need surgery because they already have mammoth tits.

Like Jabba the Hut. He could’ve gone tranny and nobody would’ve been able to tell the difference just looking at his mammary glands. Or this guy.

Imagine for a moment being married to this thing.

It may have started off alright. He was maybe an electrical engineer or whatever with a promising career. Broad shoulders. Functional equipment. The whole nine yards.

Then, ten years in, you find yourself an involuntary lesbian after he “discovers” himself, shaves half of his head and dyes the other half blue, and his rolls smell like fermented cheese.

But you go along to get along. Because you have kids, after all, and they still love daddy even though he insists on being called mommy now and berates them for being bigots when they get confused.

“What are you going to do tonight, honey?” you ask.

“First I’m gonna stop at the gynecologist so I can sue them if they won’t give me a pap smear and then I’m going down to the school board to yell at the bigots about pronouns,” your wife/husband tells you.

“Good luck, honey,” you reply, because you’re defeated and resigned.

This is your life now.

