LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Transphobic ID laws subvert access to Democracy™, alleges tranny think tank

Progressive media loves to cite propaganda machines called “LGBTQ+ policy research centers” in their reporting as if they are in the business of objective analysis.

Meanwhile, were I to cite Karl Malone, literal inventor of mRNA pharma tech, regarding the threat that mRNA “vaccines” pose, that would be written off as “misinformation” and throttled in Big Tech algorithms.

Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

“In March, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an emergency order eliminating the “X” gender-neutral marker option, which had been in place for 14 years… The order also forces trans people to provide an amended birth certificate with their correct gender marker, which they can obtain only after getting a court order and presenting medical documentation of surgery, before they can change the gender marker on their license… Arkansas is one of at least five states, including Florida, Montana and Texas, to enact policies this year that bar trans and nonbinary people from updating the gender marker on identification documents such as state driver’s licenses or birth certificates. Missouri quietly added its own requirements for individuals to show documentation for “proof of full transition” from a surgeon or to get other medical documentation. Experts warn* such policies not only pose barriers to employment, banking and housing but could also have major implications for trans people as they try to vote in November. About 210,800 eligible transgender voters who live in states with voter ID requirements do not have an ID that reflects their correct gender, according to a new estimate from the Williams Institute, an LGBTQ+ policy research center.”

*”Experts” warn! What do you imagine the ideological bent of said “experts” is?

Top French rainbow activist charged with abuse of a developmentally disabled toddler

“Love is love,” as they say.

Let’s try not to judge.

Via Human Events (emphasis added):

“A well-known French LGBT activist has been charged with sexually and physically abusing a developmentally disabled toddler. Last year, 32-year-old Pierre-Alain Cottineau obtained approval from Child Welfare Services in France to become a foster parent. Cottineau specifically requested to foster children under the age of 6 and was subsequently matched with a 4-year-old girl who was placed in his care at his home… Upon being investigated by law enforcement, Cottineau admitted he was a pedophile and to sexually and physically abusing the child. He also admitted to circulating the footage through pedophile networks. He has since been indicted for rape, torture, and barbarism. If convicted, Cottineau faces life imprisonment. Authorities are currently investigating if there are more victims who are not yet known. Cottineau is a prominent LGBT activist in the Loire-Atlantique region of France. According to a report by Reedux, In 2021 he ran for departmental elections with the left-wing party La France Insoumise, which enforces a “zero-tolerance” policy on anti-LGBT remarks among its members. In 2018, Cottineau was elected president of The Rainbow Shelter**, where he organized the community’s first forum to combat homophobia and transphobia.”

**“The Rainbow Shelter” being an apparent euphemism for “child sex dungeon.”

German parliament to mull making ‘pedosexuality’ protected gender identity class

Taking a break from all the hard work the government’s been doing to subvert the democratic process by nullifying AfD’s recent election wins and importing millions more migrants to replace the native population, the Bundestag will consider whether “pedosexuality” should be enshrined into law as the latest protected sexual identity.

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“Germany’s parliament will be reviewing proposed amendments submitted by a pro-pedophile group tomorrow, sparking concerns from child safeguarding advocates. Krumme-13, a lobby group which advocates for lowering the age of consent and legalizing child pornography, is seeking to add language to the constitution which would establish “pedosexuality” as a protected sexual identity. Dieter Gieseking, the founder of Krumme-13, announced the upcoming vote to his supporters in a post made to the group’s website last week. “K13online calls for a ban on discrimination against gays and lesbians AND pedophiles in the constitution,” reads the statement. “The vote… will be broadcast live on Parliamentary TV.””

Bearded man with chest hair informed he ‘looks like a man’, gets offended, takes to TikTok to air grievance

https://x.com/JebraFaushay/status/1838753318023139362

