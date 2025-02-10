LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Meta trannies revolt after Zuckerberg removes tampons from men’s room

As part of the ongoing Silicon Valley mass trannicide at the behest of Hitler 2.0, a newly MAGA-compliant Mark Zuckerberg reportedly stripped Meta trannies of their sacred human right to tampon dispensers in the male restrooms.

A veritable riot ensued.

Via Mashable (emphasis added):

“In an apparent effort to curry favor with then-President-elect Donald Trump, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ordered the removal of tampons from all men's bathrooms in company offices… In response to these changes, some progressive Meta employees appear to be pushing back in small but symbolic ways. After tampons, liners, and pads were removed from men’s bathrooms earlier this month, they mysteriously reappeared — not through company policy, but through the quiet defiance of workers who brought in their own supplies. According to five anonymous sources cited by The New York Times, employees also circulated a petition calling for Meta to reinstate the amenities.”

Washed up lesbian 90s girl boss sitcom star up to her cunt in tranny children

Cynthia Nixon — the desiccated lesbian apricot whose claim to fame is a supporting role on 90s feminism girl-bossing show Sex and the City — gathered with other tranny activists to protest the Trump administration’s moratorium on the surgical and chemical castration of children for Equity™.

The following people in Nixon’s inner social circle, by her own account, are somehow al,l miraculously and organically of their own volition, trannies:

· Her daughter (by which she means her son, presumably)

· Her daughter’s best friend

· Her best friend’s child

· Her niece

Nancy Mace drops the ‘T-bomb’ on House floor

For many years now, tranny activists have been hard at work trying to turn the term “tranny” — which, as you can tell, we believe deeply in the liberal use of here at Armageddon Prose — into something akin to the mother of all racial slurs, never to be uttered aloud (by a non-tranny) and the use of which subject to extreme consequences.

Rep. Nancy Mace did her part to shatter that paradigm on the House floor, which is now part of the Congressional record.

Democrat National Committee institutes wildly incoherent non-binary accommodation

Via National Review, August 2018 (emphasis added):

“Members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted on Saturday to modify its charter to define gender as being determined by self-identification and to include a classification for gender non-binary members. The previous charter required that all committees be divided evenly between men and women but, under the newly adopted system, committees “shall be as equally divided as practicable between men and women (determined by gender self-identification) meaning that the variance between men and women in the group cannot exceed one (1).” Additionally, gender non-binary members will count as neither male nor female, while the remaining, gendered members will be divided evenly between male and female.”

The non-binary “Afro-Latino” tranny in the VP race, dressed in angelic and pure all-white to make his case, reportedly failed to accrue even a single vote, a hatecrime for which the transphobes at the DNC should be eternally shamed.

