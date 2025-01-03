(Continued from Pt. I)

LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Rosa Parks of trannies for prison gender Equity™

No more back of the bus for him!

Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

“The first transgender woman to be removed from women’s housing in a Washington state prison filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging that the state Department of Corrections’ decision to forcibly place her in a men’s prison violated the state constitution’s prohibition on cruel punishment. Amber Kim, who was transferred back to a men’s prison in June, has chosen to live in solitary confinement, which the United Nations recognizes as a form of torture, rather than live in general population at Monroe Correctional Facility… Kim was previously the subject of a HuffPost story about her 15-year fight for gender-affirming health care and housing in prison. The story documented Kim’s struggle to access a legal name change, hormone therapy and, eventually, placement in women’s housing. After multiple denials, which included suggestions that Kim posed an inherent threat to female prisoners, Washington’s Department of Corrections finally allowed Kim to move to a women’s prison in 2021… In March, Amber was caught having consensual sex with her cisgender roommate in their cell.”

You will note that nowhere in the HuffPost article linked and quoted in part above does it mention the nature of the allegedly consensual sexual encounter that the brave and stunning Rosa Parks transgender lady engaged in with the other lady inmate, which is that she penetrated her using her feminine and gender-diverse penis, as women often do.

You will also note, good reader, that HuffPost fails to mention what the tranny did to get himself imprisoned in the first place. Given the omission, the impression one is left with is that some Trump-appointed bigot judge was having a bad day and took it out on a liberal and loving tranny by throwing him in the slammer for a decade for jaywalking.

That impression would be a mistaken assumption.

What he actually did was murder both of his parents, probably for misgendering him.

Thankfully, the National Review fills in some of the missing context.

Via National Review (emphasis added):

“A corrections officer at the Washington Corrections Center for Women (WCCW), discovered 35-year-old Bryan Kim, who goes by Amber FayeFox Kim, having sexual intercourse with 25-year-old Sincer-A Marie Nerton, according to an incident reported obtained by National Review. In the late afternoon in the Medium security unit (MSU) at WCCW, nicknamed “Purdy,” the prison guard looked into a cell during a routine check and saw Kim “laying on the floor completely nude from the waist down with their cellmate Nerton Sincer-A on top of them also nude from the waist down actively having sex,” the report said. “I/I [Incarcerated Individual] Kim’s hands were on I/I Nerton’s buttox in a spread open position while I/I Kim’s erect penis was penetrating I/I Nerton’s Vagina,” the report added. “This is against MSU rules and policy. WAC-504-Engaging in a sex act with another person within the facility that is not otherwise included in these rules, except in an approved extended family visit.”… Kim was found guilty in 2008 of two counts of aggravated first-degree murder in the stabbing of his father, Richard Kim, and the bludgeoning and strangulation of his mother, Terri Kim, the Spokesman-Review reported. Kim killed his parents at their Mount Spokane home on December 5, 2006, as they returned from work. After attempting to clean up the murder scene and hide his parents’ bodies in an outbuilding, Kim went shopping the next day, using his father’s debit card to withdraw $1,000 from his parents’ account.”

Now, let’s do a thought experiment: we strip Bryan Kim of his LGBTQ+++™ identity, and we what have left is a double-murderer cisgender male sex pest.

Do you think, if he weren’t a tranny, HuffPost would ever write up any kind of screed like this demanding “human rights” or whatever on his behalf?

Of course, it wouldn’t, and so we have a microcosm of the fantastical social license that becoming a tranny affords an individual in the Social Justice™ hivemind.

Now, seeing the incentive structure, imagine you’re a third-grader governed for eight hours a day by a recent Gender and Women’s Studies graduate with purple hair.

The question becomes: if you can literally do whatever you want with impunity, why wouldn’t you want to trannify yourself — especially as a white male, who is otherwise Satan incarnate — transforming yourself overnight into an angelic figure the light of the world crowds around, and reap all of your just social rewards?

Now that you’ve become a girl, your liberal mother, who heretofore could barely mask her contempt for you, and your teacher, and all of your ideologically captured classmates, love and celebrate your bravery and stunningness to no end.

If you’re lucky, you might even finagle a child-star career out of it dancing gyrating your hips on morning corporate state media television.

Another ‘but my Eight Amendment’ tranny prison sex offender and child murder sues

The Eight Amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment somehow doesn’t apply to women tossed into cells with thirsty tranny pussy-hounds — just to the trannies themselves who insist the legal system accommodate their delusions.

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“A violent trans-identified male inmate currently being held in a women’s facility in Washington is suing multiple Department of Corrections officials after they recommended he be transferred back to a men’s prison. The recommendation was made after Nonnie Lotusflower, 38, was accused of physically assaulting one female inmate, and sexually assaulting another. In a December 26 filing obtained by Reduxx, Lotusflower claims that multiple staff members at the Washington Correctional Center for Women (WCCW) are responsible for violating his eighth amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment. Lotusflower, born Nathan Goninan, is serving a 10-year sentence for the brutal murder of a teen girl… He was cited for sexually assaulting a female inmate in 2021.”

6’4” tranny brickhouse, convicted of child molestation, treats female inmate at women’s prison to Diversity™

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“A former inmate at a Washington state women’s prison was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her hulking transgender cellmate — who was transferred to the prison after changing her gender identity, according to a shocking new lawsuit. Mozzy Clark sued the state department of corrections in federal court last week for locking her in a cell with a 6-foot-4 convicted child molester who allegedly subjected her to months of stalking, threats of violence and sexual harassment and assault, according to the lawsuit. The cellmate, Christopher Scott Williams, was convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl as a male, and was serving a separate sentence for domestic abuse.”

One might expect, in any kind of sane world, for actual feminists to run to Mozzy’s defense. But they won’t, because they don’t want to get the J.K. Rowling treatment.

