LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

It’s been a hot minute, as the kids say, since we covered our bread and butter here at Armageddon Prose: the culture warrior trannies run amok.

For that failure, I profusely apologize.

It’s no excuse, but latent nuclear Armageddon got me a tad distracted.

Alas, the tranny jihad to annihilate all of the children’s genitals continues more or less unabated, so let’s return our eyes to the prize.

Tampon Tim dramatically fails the ‘What Is a Woman?’ test

I’m a huge proponent of this ambush-style of questioning — the insertion of “what is a woman?” at opportune moments, like a precision sniper shot, when the target is least suspecting and therefore unprepared to deflect with the usual nonsense, non-answer talking points.

The question posed by Rep. Nancy Mace hit top groomer Tampon Tim Walz like a brick wall.

The panic dawns on his face.

Tampon Tim “doesn’t understand the question,” he pleads, as the gears visibly churn in his head, trying to work a way out of the hole, as he melts before the camera.

Delicious stuff.

Tranny fruitcake duo commandeers Oregon Congress, turns People’s House into woke minstrel show

The emblem of a conquered and subverted culture, the white man ostensibly in charge of the proceedings looks on helplessly from behind the dais as the state legislature is turned into a drag show, knowing any objection on his part would be met with swift condemnation and probably the loss of his job.

Katy Perry buys entire concert hall drinks for ‘chosen family’ to commemorate Tranny Month

At this point, after her stupid girlboss space stunt a couple of months back, it’s possible that the diehard trannies are all the remain of Katy’s fanbase, the reward for such loyalty being worth an hour of free drinks for her “chosen family” (trannies and tranny sympathizers).

“Chosen family” is a rhetorical device frequently employed by groomers to separate youth they’d like to trans from their actual family by pretending to be their “chosen family.”

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

“When Lenny Lasater moved to Georgia in her early 20s, it didn’t take long to find her family. She quickly met the Bickersons, a group of queer women scattered across the South… The Bickersons stepped in at a time when Ms. Lasater was barely in contact with members of her biological family. When she was 19, her mother found love letters she had saved from a girlfriend in Tennessee. “I would literally rather see you laying dead in a casket than to know this about you,” Ms. Lasater remembers her mother saying. She broke off most communication with her family after that, visiting only once or twice a year. They eventually reconciled, but Ms. Lasater said she never felt fully connected with her mother, who died in 2020… In the L.G.B.T.Q. community, it’s not uncommon to find a substitute family, colloquially known as a chosen family, as Ms. Lasater did. The term refers to “nonbiological kinship bonds that many people choose because they need to have mutual support and love,” said Trevor Gates-Crandall, a social worker in Colorado who has researched chosen families. The relationships these groups provide are critical bonds, defined by their intensity, he said.”

Pride™ tranny introduces ‘gay gender-fluid’ dog named ‘Honey’

This absolute caricature of a tranny explains with innuendo that she found her male dog, Honey, getting prison-fucked by her other, older male dog in what any sane person would interpret as a normal display of dominance but which she took this as evidence of Honey’s gender-fluidity.

