LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Pharma advertising-dependent corporate media runs interference for child tranny industry

Tranny enthusiast John Oliver recently earned himself a much-deserved spanking from based TERF J.K. Rowling when he insisted that there is “no evidence [trannies commandeering women’s sports] pose any threat to safety or fairness.”

Via Salon (emphasis added):

“J.K. Rowling is going head-to-head with fellow Brit John Oliver. The "Harry Potter" series author slammed John Oliver for his comments on "Last Week Tonight," in which he addressed misinformation spread around trans athletes in high school during the 2024 election cycle. The British author, who has been vocal about her views on transgender people, blasted Oliver, stating he enjoyed seeing women suffer in support of an "elitist post-modern ideology.” On his HBO show, Oliver said, “There are vanishingly few trans girls competing in high schools anywhere. Even if there were more, trans kids — like all kids — vary in athletic ability and there is no evidence they pose any threat to safety or fairness.””

“ No evidence”!

Related: The Harrowing Tale of a Six-Year-Old's Gender Transition

Allegedly homophobic* website designer vindicated with $1.5 judgment

*”Homophobic” literally means “afraid of gay people,” which is not true for the overwhelming number of people who, for instance, believe based on sincerely held religious beliefs that marriage is an institution reserved for male and female pairings.

The U.S. Supreme Court, which, it turns out, is good something after all, has agreed.

Via Westword (emphasis added):

“Eight years after a Colorado website designer sued the state to let her limit wedding services to straight couples only, the legal case has finally concluded. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the web designer, Lorie Smith, in June 2023, declaring that the First Amendment allows religious owners of creative businesses to refuse to serve same-sex couples. Now the state has agreed to pay Smith's attorneys' fees incurred during the lengthy legal battle. The state will pay $1.5 million, according to the fee settlement, which was fully executed on Tuesday, November 19. "This is a win not just for me, but for all Americans — for those who share my beliefs and for those who hold different views," Smith says. "As the Supreme Court said, I’m free to create art consistent with my beliefs without fear of Colorado punishing me anymore. ... I hope that everyone will celebrate the court’s decision upholding this right for each of us to speak freely.””

Canadian township fined for not hoisting, saluting tranny flag

“A people should know when they’ve been conquered,” after all.

The tranny flag is a symbol of conquest, and the New-Age conquistadors won’t stand for the peasants failing their tribute.

Related: Transgender Duo ‘Makes History’ on Victoria’s Secret Catwalk

The Kangaroo court threw a little re-education for the transphobes into the mix for good measure.

Via Life Site News (emphasis added):

“The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has fined Emo Township for refusing to fly the “Pride Flag” in June 2020. In a November 20 decision, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal awarded Borderland Pride, a local LGBT activist group, $15,000 from Emo Township and Emo mayor Harold McQuaker after the small Ontario town refused to bend to the demands of LGBT activists and celebrate June as “pride” month. “I find that $15,000 is an appropriate level of compensation for Borderland Pride’s injury to dignity, feelings and self-respect,” Ontario adjudicator Karen Dawson wrote in her decision… Additionally, the tribunal ordered McQuaker and the Chief Administrative Officer of the municipality to complete a “Human Rights 101” training course offered by the Ontario Human Rights Commission within 30 days.”

File under WTF

Words fail.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, is that you?

I’ve long suspected that Debbie was a closet tranny. Further investigation forthcoming.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw