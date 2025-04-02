LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Government tranny icon Zooey Zephyr gets emotional

“I have female genitalia,” the entity declares — in the characteristically dramatic, hushed progressive cadence that signifies it’s tapping into an infinitely profound reservoir empathy and solemnity that the cisgenders could never fully grasp — in furtherance of asserting its sacred surgery to flash its gender-diverse genitals at bio-fronthole women in its local gym locker room, which is apparently one of its fetishes.

Related: ‘In My Daddy’s Belly’: LGBTQ+++™ Propaganda Book Teaches Children That Men Give Birth

Not that logic or rationality appeals to these people, but, to set the record straight anyway, if indeed Zooey Zephyr has commissioned a local surgeon for the old snip-snap and she’s not just lying in the service of her sophistry, what it has between its legs is a rotting flesh wound where its ball sack used to reside, which could only be construed as “female genitalia” by the most delusional ideologue.

(A side note: Far be it for me to give the tranny activists strategic advice, but any PR consultant worth his salt would advise a tranny who has devoted its life to convincing everyone it’s not totally mentally ill and it’s totally trustworthy to share a locker room with your daughter that renaming itself “Zooey Zephyr” would undermine its credibility. Why not “Rebekah” or “Katie”? Why do they all have to have weird anime/sci-fi names like some kind of extraterrestrial?)

Another leading government tranny, Mr. McBride, misgendered AGAIN in Congress

Congressional trannies have been getting misgendered left and right lately as we enter America’s Golden Age.

Related: Video: Freshman Trans Rep. BRUTALLY Misgendered on House Floor

“I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

Mr. McBride “clapped backed,” as the Social Justice™ allies like to say, by thanking the “Madame Chair” for recognizing him.

Then another virtue signaler, an irrelevant dinosaur on Mr. McBride’s side of the dais, rode in on his white horse. He even pulled a “have you no decency?” line straight out of the McCarthy hearings for his big moment, which he almost certainly practiced in the mirror many times and had up his sleeve, waiting for the perfect moment to express his righteous indignation to present itself.

The New York Times denounced for transphobia by monstrous tranny

A real horror-show of a seed oil-fed tranny appeared on progressive media to denounce the New York Times — that bastion of reality-based common-sense — for not being sufficiently compliant with The Narrative™.

Its primary complaint is that the Newspaper of Record would dare to quote “crank” scientists not fully on board with lopping off boys’ genitals and fashioning phalluses for girls out of tissue excised from their forearms.

The denunciation just goes to show, once again, that there is no level of supplication to the increasingly delusional and degenerate demands of the tranny activists that will ever be sufficient. One can fully submit to 99.9% of them, but the moment one even raises the slightest, most polite question about any of it, these creatures turn up out of whatever lagoon they call home to go nuclear.

There is no victory for any of the Social Justice™ sycophants; they will be, sooner or later, excised from the in-group for the slightest heresy. Years and years of subservience to the agenda, as in the case of the New York Times, won’t be enough to spare themselves the rod.

In the final analysis, this is why the shaky Social Justice™ coalition of trannies, BIPOCs, Muslim fundamentalists, etc. was doomed to fail from the start. When the ideology requires in-group/out-group exclusion of the other based on totally incompatible, contradictory, and arbitrary identities, wherein social brownie points are doled out based on how viciously one can condemn heretics, it’s only a matter of time until the rabid animals turn on each other.

Tranny apologist: trannies aren’t winning trophies in women’s sports and also they are winning trophies in women’s sports and they deserve them

Tranny comes out of the closet to reveal three (mutually exclusive) pronouns

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip or GiveSendGo.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw