LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

DEI scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson on trannyism

Neil deGrasse Tyson is the latest celebrity pseudoscience to perform strained apologetics for the alphabet people and their social engineer sponsors.

Via Spiked (emphasis added):

“Tyson had previously suggested that gender is largely a matter of how you feel when you wake up in the morning. Tomorrow, he suggested, he might feel ‘80 per cent male’. It’s also about how you choose to express that feeling to the world, such as through long hair and make-up, or by wearing a ‘muscle shirt’… Tyson seemed to think the trans debate was still just about the dressing-up box. But, as host Konstantin Kisin made clear during their conversation, no one wants to restrict what people wear. The point made by most critics of the trans movement is that protected sex-based categories have been established for good reasons. If these can just be sidestepped, like a legal Maginot Line, by the simple expedient of marching through the Ardennes of ‘feelings’ and ‘self-expression’, then that can do serious damage to society and to women’s rights, in particular.”

As the above article touches upon, deGrasse Tyson — again, an alleged scientist — either inadvertently or intentionally for sophistry conflates biological sex and gender expression.

XX and XY chromosomes absolutely delineate between the sexes; the social performance is irrelevant to the question. Sex is the domain of biologists; gender is the domain of blue-haired Women’s and Gender Studies ideologues.

Non-DEI scientists call this blunder a “category error.”

https://x.com/DrEliDavid/status/1824187347937923466/video/1

UK tranny groomer charged with grooming

Surprise, surprise, right in your eyes.

The UK governing authorities might not be interested in doing anything about the Muslim grooming gangs, but they’re satisfied with bringing the hammer down on at least one of the whites — as a token kind of thing.

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“The founder of the largest Pride organization in Surrey, UK, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against children. Stephen Ireland, 40, was arrested on Wednesday along with one of the volunteers from his organization, David Sutton, 26. According to Surrey Police, Ireland and Sutton, both of whom worked with local pride organization Pride in Surrey, have jointly been charged with 15 offenses… Ireland has been further charged with an additional 22 offenses of a serious nature, including the rape of a child, the sexual assault of a child, six counts of making indecent photographs of children, two count of possessing prohibited images of children, and more. In all cases, the victim is said to be under the age of 13.”

Tranny groomers: kids can consent to get their genitals lopped off but tattoos a bridge too far

This is low-hanging fruit, yes, as the point has been made ad nauseam, yet it’s instructive, perhaps, to watch these people try to worm their way through their cognitive dissonance in real time.

https://x.com/againstgrmrs/status/1824129843979497703?t=WSXBrb5jguiTXQVxVuvU9g&s=03

Pro-tip: for future reference, whenever you’re asked in public whether children can get tattoos, it’s probably a safe bet that the child genital mutilation question is coming up next — so get your talking points in order ahead of time, groomers, or you might end up looking like a twat on an awesome Twitter video.

