Hollywood actress acquires minority child, immediately transes him

This poor kid’s testicles are as good as gone, assuming he hasn’t had them scalped already.

Via The Pink News (emphasis added):

“Passionate LGBTQ+ ally Charlize Theron adopted Jackson in 2012. Then in 2015, she adopted her second daughter, August… In 2019, Theron revealed that her eldest child Jackson, who was originally introduced to the world as a boy, was actually a girl. When asked about Jackson’s gender identity by The Daily Mail, Theron replied: “Yes, I thought she was a boy too. Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!*’” The acclaimed actress continued: “They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide.” The actress said she has “two beautiful daughters” and said she hopes to see them both thrive.”

*What are the odds of this occurring in nature?

Via Pride (emphasis added):

“Sometimes the people who support your queer identity are your chosen family, and other times, they're blood. While some celebs aren’t exactly understanding the assignment (cough, Elon Musk, cough), others like Jennifer Lopez and Charlize Theron continue to absolutely nail it. Here are 22 celebrities whose love and support for their trans and nonbinary kids give us queer joy and hope for the future.”

Reader hatemail

From Anonymous, titled “The Evident Truth About You”:

“You are an ignorant homophobic transphobic benighted irrational religious savage on the wrong side of history and an enemy of the free world who will burn on the ash heap of history. You should be deported to any of the Islamic theocracies of the Muslim world where you can be among any of your fellow ignorant homophobic transphobic benighted irrational religious savages* who share your perverse backward barbaric benighted irrational religious beliefs. You have no place among any of the civilized rational peoples of any of the secular liberal democracies of the free world.”

*Nothing like countering transphobia with some classic Islamophobia by a loving and tolerant liberal!

I would denounce him publicly for his xenophobic heresy against liberal orthodoxy, but he was too cowardly to provide his name.

NGO drama over ‘chestfeeding’ policy

Male-to-female trannies have an odd obsession with inserting their supple tits into other people’s children’s mouths.

Unfortunately, the notorious transphobes over at La Leche League, England’s oldest breastfeeding group, don’t sufficiently appreciate what loving liberalness Diversity™ has to offer the nation’s babies.

A few years in one of Starmer’s gulags ought to fix them right up.

Via Breitbart (emphasis added):

“A trustee and public relations director of La Leche League GB (LLLGB) has resigned after Britain’s oldest breastfeeding charity introduced an “inclusivity” policy allowing men who pretend to be women to learn how to breastfeed. Miriam Main resigned on Monday and said she refuses to help men “perform a poor imitation of breastfeeding,” which can put babies’ safety at risk, according to a Times of London report. “Directors at the charity’s British arm have already requested that the Charity Commission intervene over the inclusivity policy, which permits biological males to seek support from the organi[z]ation,” the report states.”

