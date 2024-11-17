LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Visibly psychologically shattered tranny describes post-op hell

“I’m dilating three times a day,” the gentleman deadpans into the camera.

By “dilating,” he means he’s inserting various medical implements into his artificial orifice so as to prevent the hole in his body his loving doctor carved out for him from closing — i.e., healing. He has a gaping wound in his taint just waiting for a deadly infection, and his doctor wants him to keep it gaping as long as possible.

This is what loving and liberal empowerment via the transgender industry looks like:

Study reveals much-celebrated, allegedly non-tranny Olympic boxer endowed with balls after all

He’s also possibly inbred, per a previously unreleased doctor’s examination.

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“A shocking new development has emerged in the case of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif after a French journalist reportedly gained access to a damning medical report revealing Khelif has “testicles.” The news comes months after Khelif seized a gold medal in women’s boxing at the Paris Olympics… The report was drafted in June of 2023 via a collaboration between the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital in Paris, France, and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine hospital in Algiers, Algeria. Drafted by expert endocrinologists Soumaya Fedala and Jacques Young, the report reveals that Khelif is impacted by 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a disorder of sexual development that is only found in biological males…. At the end of October, French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia obtained a copy of a thorough physical examination that was conducted on Khelif in order to verify the presence of a disorder of sexual development… According to Aoudia, the clinical report reveals that an MRI determined that Khelif had no uterus, but instead had internal testicles and a “micropenis” resembling an enlarged clitoris. A chromosomal test further confirmed that Khelif has an XY karyotype, while a hormone test found that Khelif had a testosterone level typical of males. Aoudia also noted that doctors suggested Khelif’s parents may have been blood relatives.”

Notorious tranny mother-killer ‘Barbie Kardashian’ goes on trial for threatening to rape, murder lady inmates in women’s prison

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“Barbie Kardashian, born Alejandro Gentile, who is serving a sentence for threatening to rape, torture, and murder his own mother, is accused of threatening to rape and murder female prison officers and inmates while he was incarcerated in the women’s wing of Limerick Prison last year. Kardashian, 22, faces a total of four counts of making a threat to kill or cause serious harm… Prosecuting barrister John O’Sullivan told the jury that the threats involved the mention of sexual violence, including rape and assault. “The allegations against the accused are threats to kill or cause serious harm, and there may be mention of threats to rape and or cause sexual assault,” Mr O’Sullivan told the court. “The accused has identified as a female, and, in June 2020 the accused changed names by deed-poll to Barbie Kardashian, and successfully applied for a gender recognition certificate, and changed from male to female on the 18th of August, 2020,” he added.”

Women’s advocacy group releases powerful ad/pressure campaign shaming NIKE for promoting sporting trannies

I support the TERFs (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) in their quest to reclaim the actual and original definition of “woman,” but let us never forget that all of this nonsense is the ironic Frankstein child of intersectional, or third-wave, feminism.

Sex is real. Biology is real. When you open pandora’s box to subvert those realities through sophistry, as intersectional feminism did with the sponsorship of the biomedical establishment ready to eat off of the mass delusion, you generally get social insanity.

