Against Me! tranny does performative blasphemy in sad display of punk rock’s rot

An individual I barely recognize, and not just because of his gender transition, Laura Jane Grace —man formerly called Tom Gabel — of Against Me! fame offered a sad parody of protest music at a Bernie Sanders rally recently.

A sampling of the lyrics:

“What’s his favourite position? Missionary? Magic bullet? We all give him no lover Just a hand and a mother Can he c*m a shotgun blast And shoot salvation up your a*s? Does he chew c*nt like bubblegum And give bl*wj*bs like a vacuum?”

Obviously, the point of this exercise was simply to perform the most inflammatory anti-Christian lyrics possible intended to incense any of them listening and then revel in their offense taken, to be lauded and celebrated as a tranny folk hero in agitprop media profiles.

Via The Pink News (emphasis added):

“Trans punk rock star Laura Jane Grace made a surprise appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally recently, infuriating the usual anti-trans, right-wing brigade who were quick to take to social media to denounce her performance. The musician and lead vocalist of the band Against Me! appeared at a Fighting Oligarchy rally led by the veteran politician, on Friday (7 March)… Her set, which included a live rendition of Your God (God’s D**k), wasn’t met kindly by anti-trans right-wingers, who accused Sanders of aligning with Satan. Notoriously transphobic social media account, Libs of TikTok, which is run by Chaya Raichik, shared a clip of the rally, calling it “absolutely sickening.””

But the thing is: this guy’s act doesn’t “infuriate” me; rather, it induces total indifference and disappointment in what became of a genre that largely defined how I viewed the world in my formative years.

The problem is that mocking religion, particularly Christianity — and its adherents, and God — is ultra-low-hanging fruit, and these tropes have been the dominant schtick of punk rock for decades now. It’s not Avant garde and it’s not compelling.

Against Me! was once a great band.

Then Tom lost, in Greek tragedy-tier irony, lost the touch he warned others not to lose so many years ago.

“You're coming off kinda contrived and pretentious.

You're not saying anything we haven't heard before.

You're caught up in an argument.

Oh, oh you're so lost in modern art.

You will lose it all.

And you will find again.

Don't lose touch.

Don't lose touch.”

-Against Me!, ‘Don’t Lose Touch’

‘Ethereal’ as a personal descriptor is now transphobic (and ‘anti-black’)

Imagine the degree of DEI delusion — or else pure shamelessness, or both — required for this cumbersome Shrek tranny to parlay some obscure fashion rag describing Pamela Anderson as “ethereal” for not wearing make-up at some irrelevant celebrity circle-jerk into a critique of “systemic transphobia” or whatever.

“The excitement around Pamela Anderson not wearing makeup at a time where anti-trans legislation and transphobia is heightened, I need you to get that this is also signaling Pamela Anderson is a ‘real woman’… Look, she doesn’t even have to wear make-up…. And when she doesn’t, she’s ‘ethereal’ doing it… Anti-blackness and transphobia are intrinsically linked… So whenever you see the presence of transphobia, anti-blackness is deeply embedded.”

These people absolutely get themselves off using words they don’t really understand — like “intrinsically.” They think it makes them sound academic and well-read, when in reality it exposes their hackery.

The evidence for her “intrinsic” linkage between the term “ethereal,” transphobia and anti-blackness is the definition she looked up on Google, which reads: “extremely delicate and light in a way that seems too perfect for this world.”

She hones in on “light,” emphasizing that in her reading of the definition, which apparently proves that adjectives are both racist and transphobic… or something.

And she thought her stupid sophistry was enough of a W to post it on TikTok.

Massive study: Tranny genital mutilation ‘associated with increased risk of mental health issues’

Via The Journal of Sexual Medicine (emphasis added)

“From 107 583 patients, matched cohorts demonstrated that those undergoing surgery were at significantly higher risk for depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and substance use disorders than those without surgery. Males with surgery showed a higher prevalence of depression (25.4% vs. 11.5%, RR 2.203, P < 0.0001) and anxiety (12.8% vs. 2.6%, RR 4.882, P < 0.0001). Females exhibited similar trends, with elevated depression (22.9% vs. 14.6%, RR 1.563, P < 0.0001) and anxiety (10.5% vs. 7.1%, RR 1.478, P < 0.0001). Feminizing individuals demonstrated particularly high risk for depression (RR 1.783, P = 0.0298) and substance use disorders (RR 1.284, P < 0.0001).”

Of course, the tranny apologists will simply come back with “they’re suicidal because you didn’t affirm them enough.” There is no reasoning with those who have completely given up on rationality. So this will change nothing in the immediate term.

But they’re losing the wider culture war; their subculture is increasingly alienated from the broader zeitgeist. The only hope for them is a mass-scale awakening at some point, or else a mercy-culling of the hopelessly indoctrinated either through natural or political means.

I’m not advocating firing up the ovens or anything.

However, you know, that kid loved Old Yeller something fierce; it was with no pleasure that he had to put him down — for his own good and that of the world at large.

But I’m definitely not promoting the oven remedy. We eschew violence of any kind at Armageddon Prose.

Just some food for thought.

