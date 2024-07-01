(Continued from Culture Acquired, Unexpected Lessons Learned in Machu Picchu, Pt. II)

Culture Acquired, Unexpected Lessons Learned in Machu Picchu, Pt. III

Rainbow flags abound in Cusco.

This enraged me upon noticing them on the descent into the region from the altiplano, as I have witnessed on numerous continents and grown to despise the LGBTQ+™ social engineers’ machinations at work in the Third World — though thankfully they largely seem, so far, to have produced more confusion and indignation than indoctrination.

But perhaps, playing the long game, the process of normalizing what is decidedly abnormal (child genital mutilation, will succeed) on a long enough timeline.

So long as they can maintain control of the governments and corporations of the world, time is on their side.

Via The Culture Trip (emphasis added):

“You’ll find rainbow flags flown from houses, on rooftops, in bars, sold as jacket patches and emblazoned across shirts – nearly everywhere you go in Cusco you’ll find rainbow colors. The ubiquity of it is inescapable. If you didn’t know any better, you’d feel like you were in the world’s capital for LGBTQ rights*, an assumption that has confused many travelers visiting Cusco. The rainbow flag that you’ll find everywhere in Cusco is a somewhat recent development, depending on who you ask. The flag became an official symbol of Cusco in 1978, but its history may go deeper than that. As folk stories go, it is believed that the rainbow flags seen in Cusco today were also the flags of the Inca empire during their reign. While that idea is a romantic one to hang on to, the idea of a flag existing in the pre-Hispanic world is still debated today and considered unlikely by most scholars. Regardless, the Cusco rainbow flag has been adopted by the people of Cusco and the Andean region.”

*I didn’t know better, and I for sure felt like the inexorable LGBTQ+++™ conquistadors had somehow managed to subdue the relatively isolated Andes region of Peru.

It wasn’t until I flippantly asked our taxi driver in broken Spanish — after noticing one such flag atop a centuries-old cathedral and decided in my mind some red lines had been crossed, even not being overly religious myself — why the tranny flag was apparently so popular in Cusco that I learned the truth, which is that Pride™ and the Cusco flag have nothing to do with one another.

Having been (mostly) unplugged from the worldwide web for about a week, I then wondered what effect my internet overuse — being a de facto job requirement — has had on my psychological disposition, after hours and hours and hours of subjection by my own volition to tranny propaganda, which is very real and very prevalent despite my hasty misimpression in this one instance.

Via The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (emphasis added):

“The aim of this study is to examine how Internet dependence affects anger responses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to social distancing policies, Internet dependence has intensified, and the prevalence of anger has significantly increased. To understand this phenomenon and draw some implications, the ‘frustration-aggression hypothesis’ was utilized for the theoretical framework and anger response was categorized into functional and dysfunctional anger responses. An analysis shows that overdependence on the Internet has a positive effect on the dysfunctional anger response.”

Is the “angrier world” that Klaus Schwab has predicted the natural biproduct of technological “progress,” or is it an intentionally fostered tool of chaos that the technocrats see as useful for their divide and conquer strategy?

Maybe it’s a little bit of both.

