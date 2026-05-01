Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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julie3950's avatar
julie3950
9hEdited

" . . . Iron $natch . . ." 🤣 (as I wipe up coffee spray)

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Jeck's avatar
Jeck
10hEdited

The leftists suck and not just a little. Scary shit.

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