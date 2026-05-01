Insatiable carpet-muncher and public teachers’ union organized crime boss Randi “Iron Snatch” Weingarten proposed at the February Davos summit a partnership with the World Economic Forum to create an “integrated network” “between education, labor, government, and industry,” the upshot being that American states will no longer have the capacity to exert control over their own school curricula.

“How do we create this partnership between education, labor, government, and industry… When you do it, we, in the United States of America, we have 16,000 school districts. We have over 100,000 schools. There are industry partners all over. And you people were the ones who said ‘you can’t keep on doing this industry by industry.’ You were the ones who said ‘you can’t keep on doing this governor by governor.’ How do we use the WEF to create this kind of integrated network so that we’re all working together?”

“You can’t keep on doing this governor by governor.”

Translation: How do we consolidate and centralize our totalitarian grip on the education system so that not a single thoughtcrime is any longer possible?

Related: Teachers’ Union Head Randi Weingarten KO’ed in Congressional Hearings Over COVID School Closures

As far as most of the public was concerned, to the extent it was aware of the obscene machinations in Davos at all, that proposal from Iron Snatch to the WEF was a rhetorical flourish — an over-enthused aspiration to, at some point in the future, consolidate control over the American education system and concentrate it in the hands of a multinational offshore unelected bureaucracy.

As it turns out, Weingarten’s “integrated network” scheme was lighter on the aspirational and heavier on the operational, in that she and the WEF have already snatched New Hampshire’s educational system right out from under the nose of the public.

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New Hampshire House Bill 1448, currently under consideration, would outlaw the outsourcing of state curriculum to the WEF.

Via New Hampshire House Bill 1448 (emphasis added):

“This bill aims to prohibit the inclusion of any materials created or provided by the World Economic Forum in the curriculum of New Hampshire public schools. It amends RSA 193-E:2-a, V(a) to include new language stating that the curriculum “shall be prohibited from including any lectures, lesson plans, and other educational materials provided or created by the World Economic Forum.” This addition emphasizes the restriction on using such materials in educational settings, while maintaining the responsibility of local educators to develop and implement their own curriculum.

Additionally, the bill introduces a new paragraph to RSA 186:11, explicitly stating that all public schools are prohibited from including any World Economic Forum materials in their curriculum. This reinforces the intent of the legislation to ensure that educational content in New Hampshire public schools remains free from the influence of the World Economic Forum.”

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It was in response to the controversy over HB 1448 that Debrah Howes, American Federation of Teachers union boss for the New Hampshire chapter — who is probably also a lesbian by the looks of it, the scent of menopause wafting through the air, palpable even through video — waddled to the speaker’s chair with great difficulty to explain in characteristically passive-aggressive tone to the New Hampshire Senate Education Committee that, yes, American Federation of Teachers (her boss Randi Weingarten’s union) is, in fact, currently inserting WEF curricula into the schools it controls and that’s a great thing because Blackrock CEO and WEF boss Larry Fink love the children of the serf class and just want them to succeed:

“I was not intending to speak to this but after the last comment I think I want to expand a little bit. My name is Debrah Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire. And having heard American Federation of Teachers brought up a couple of times, I just want to clarify that the American Federation of Teachers did announce that it is working with industry leaders from around the world to develop career and technical education curriculum to share with any school in the United States that wants such curriculum to use to help its students learn and thrive and gain employment after school. If our schools in New Hampshire think that would be a bad thing to have from industry leaders around the world, we could make that illegal for them to use. But that is the partnership that was announced at DAVOS is they’re working with industry leaders from around the world, including European leaders.”

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In related news, Nova Scotia Education Minister and notorious 2SLGBTQIA+ advocate Brandan Maguire recently declared that parents have “absolutely” no right to make decisions about their own children — he does:

“I’ll be damned if I’m gonna stand here and listen to someone say that the parents deserve rights over a child. No, they don’t. They absolutely don’t.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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