The purging of the Swamp-infested Public Health™ agencies has admittedly been slower-going than I — and perhaps you — would have preferred.

With the understanding that upending the behemoth bureaucracy is like moving mountains, it’s still not clear why RFK Jr. couldn’t have had a plan in place to get this done on Day One.

However we might crave summary executions, Night of the Long Knives might be a stretch as an historical analogy.

Still, let us not look a gift-horse in the mouth.

Via Associated Press (emphasis added):

“Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday removed every member of a scientific committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to use vaccines and pledged to replace them with his own picks. Major physicians and public health groups criticized the move to oust all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Kennedy, who was one of the nation’s leading anti-vaccine activists before becoming the nation’s top health official, has not said who he would appoint to the panel, but said it would convene in just two weeks in Atlanta. Although it’s typically not viewed as a partisan board, the entire current roster of committee members were Biden appointees*.”

*The question here presents itself: if one administration can appoint every single member of the committee, what is the scandal when the next administration fires and replaces them all?

Somehow that rhetorical question went unaddressed by the “journalists” in full hair and makeup, reading their scripts dutifully fed to them by producers via teleprompters, whispering sweet nothings through invisible earpieces.

What MSNBC and its Deep State sponsors understand is that the CDC’s vaccine schedule, as determined by the committee in question, is a crucial piece of infrastructure to keep the vaxx regime intact. Any injection on the schedule must, by statute, be covered by public and private insurance. School districts and employers all justify their vaxx mandates for students and employees by citing CDC guidelines. Public Health™ has been littered from top to bottom, but especially at top, with conflicts of interest for decades.

Via Goodly Lawful Society, 2019 (emphasis added):

“Last week, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb took on a new position – on the board of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. Mr. Gottlieb will now profit from a company that he was responsible for regulating less than 3 months prior. The move has been widely criticized, and for good reason. The revolving door between government regulators and the pharmaceutical industry has completely eroded the public’s faith in the FDA. Pfizer is a massive company worth billions. Since Gottlieb was nominated as FDA commissioner, Pfizer’s market value has exploded from $200 billion to $240 billion. For the first year as commissioner, Gottlieb was forced to recuse himself from making decisions involving nearly 20 pharmaceutical companies with whom he had relationships. These companies included Vertex Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others. Before becoming commissioner, he also did work for Pfizer… Gottlieb has said that he is “proud” of his relationship with Pfizer and that he’s “very confident” about his record at the FDA.”

Scott Gottlieb is just one of many members of his breed of revolving-door, private-public-sector-colluding fascists to “serve” as FDA commissioner — Lester Crawford, Margaret Hamburg, Robert Califf being notable others.

In a wild coincidence — who could have guessed? — Scott Gottlieb, while serving as a Pfizer board member (which went undisclosed during any of his television appearances) continued his “public service” during the pandemic shilling the “vaccines” on corporate state media.

Again, I’d prefer the brutal purging of these cretins in the style of 20th-century, but removing them from all positions of governmental power is a distant second-best.

