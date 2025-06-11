Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

Shuffle the deck chairs of the USS CDC all you want but until the prep act and the 1986 vaccine laws are burned to ashes, nothing will change. There will still be some 70 or more ungodly poison injections scheduled to be forced into every child. And none of those injections will ever be truly tested in long term trials against placebos or in multiple use.

The CDC has been around for about 78 years. Exactly what has it ever done to ensure the state of health of the nation? We see where we are at today...a country falling by the wayside health wise. The CDC must go the way of the DODO. Poison vaccines and mRNA injections have absolutely NOTHING to do with health.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
hoppah's avatar
hoppah
9h

If you haven't seen it, and you think you can stand it, here's a clip from one of that committee's meetings: https://x.com/jeffreyatucker/status/1932236821489983863?s=12

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture