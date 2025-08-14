Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

kimyo
15h

all that's left now is to generate the 'appearance' of a civil war and the only president who ever locked us down can make it so again.

my wager: the markets continue to levitate until an 'iranian' cyber attack locks them down. everybody's super rich but no one can touch their funds.

that should suffice to get david webb's 'great taking' fully under weigh, while providing cover for bibi to finish the job.

the great taking, the civil war lockdowns, the blowback (real or fake) from making israel first, in my view, these are the top three threats americans face.

