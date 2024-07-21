This will be the first and likely last music review I will ever pen for you at Armageddon Prose as the genre of music criticism is subjective and often self-indulgent — more about the reviewer flexing his music bona fides than addressing the substance or lack thereof of any particular song.

But this one, which somehow appeared on my feed and captured my attention for its ridiculous title, “Woman’s World” by Katy Perry, is beyond the pale of normal pop degeneracy.

When you’ve lost USA Today…

Via USA Today (emphasis added)

“At a point in time, Katy Perry was inescapable. Her 2010 “Teenage Dream” amassed five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, a record held previously by Michael Jackson. The former parts of the 2010s would be hers to own. She crafted an iconography so bright and candy-painted it provided an escape from a post-recession America. She chronicled the frivolous joys of unabashed youth in an era where pop music was expected to be hollow and fun… Seven years later, Perry has seemingly returned to lacing her songs with empty political messaging with her newest single “Woman’s World.” The dance-pop song is an attempt at a feminist anthem: “It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it!” she blares over pumping synths. But in a post-Barbie (2023) world, the song’s vague notions of empowerment read void. It offers nothing new, or even reflective, of contemporary understandings of feminism or womanhood. It’s mostly just … fine. Inoffensive at best, reductive at worst.”

A taste of the incredibly vapid lyrics to “Woman’s World,” which required six writers to put together:

“(It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it) Sexy, confident So intelligent She is heaven-sent So soft, so strong She's a winner, champion Superhuman, number one She's a sister, she's a mother Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover, you know”

They go on like that, verse after verse, never offering any greater commentary on femininity or feminism than that.

The imagery in the video is equally retarded, which includes:

· Superimposing with spray paint “Wo” onto a “men at work” sign to demonstrate that women are excellent construction workers or whatever before cutting to her dressed up as Rosie the Riveter (a cultural reference she probably didn’t understand)

· Peeing standing up at a urinal

· Bouncing her tits around in an ultra-close-up (an odd juxtaposition for a feminist screed)

· Two dudes making out on the street for some reason

· Sticking a gas pump in her ass

· Uterus bling

A few years back, Kate and her ditzy boyfriend dressed themselves up as COVID vaccine and doctor, respectively, to ingratiate themselves to the elite culturemakers, which like “Woman’s World” did little to revive her career.

Via Page Six (emphasis added):

“Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom gave pandemic-themed costumes a shot this Halloween. The pop star posed as a larger-than-life COVID-19 vaccine, with her fiancé dressing up as a doctor. Perry, 37, paired her full-body costume with a surgical mask and bright blue sneakers, while Bloom, 44, coordinated in blue scrubs, a lab coat and white Crocs. He completed the look with a stethoscope and an ID badge featuring his headshot and the name “Dr. Dilf.” “I vaxxed a girl and I liked it,” he captioned a photo of the look, tagging himself as Dr. Anthony Fauci.”

In totally unrelated news, Perry’s eye went berserk onstage a year later, which many speculated was due to her reception of the shot and which I gleefully reported on at the time.

Related: If Celebrating Celebrity COVID Vaxx Injuries Is Wrong, I Don’t Want to Be Right

https://youtube.com/shorts/-i7ekK9UzRk?si=G4XOQaOau6l8CGdL

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv