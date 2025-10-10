How does a professional diagnose — strictly clinically speaking — a patient presenting with a toxic cocktail of menopause/obesity-induced hormone imbalance and Social Justice™ ideology overlaid onto a psychological foundation that probably wasn’t overly sturdy to begin with?

Related: Physician: Libs Experiencing ‘9/11-Style’ Trauma After MAGA Takeover

The correct answer is “Katie Porter Syndrome” — a pathology inflicted upon Congressional staffers, the media, and, if the patient gets herself elected governor, the entire state of California.

In a recently unearthed video from 2021, current candidate for California governor Katie Porter is seen berating her staffer during a conversation with the Biden Energy Secretary.

The staffer’s crime?

She tried to intervene to correct the disinformation contained in Porter’s pro-electric vehicle communist agitprop.

Via Politico (emphasis added):

“Newly surfaced video shows Katie Porter — the frontrunner in next year’s race for California governor — blasting a staffer who interrupted a meeting the former House member was taping for the Biden administration. “Get out of my f***ing shot!” Porter said after the employee came into view. Video of the exchange, exclusively obtained by POLITICO Wednesday, shows an online conversation between Porter and then-Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July 2021. Several minutes in, Porter’s staffer interjected to correct something the Democratic representative had said about electric vehicles. Porter then reprimanded her employee, who had also previously appeared periodically in the background during the recording. “You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot,” Porter said. The staffer, whom POLITICO is not identifying out of privacy concerns and who was not the source of the video, declined to comment. A final, edited version of the webinar that was published by the Department of Energy did not include the exchange.”

No one who has followed this celebrated progressive figure is remotely surprised on either score — that Porter would uncork such abuse on her staff for trying to help her lie less brazenly or that the “nine jump cuts in thirty seconds” Biden administration would deceptively edit a video to save Democrat face.

Related: Biden Visits Children’s Hospital For Xmas Storytime, Gets Weird

Much has been discussed of Porter’s emotional incontinence since the story broke, but I haven’t seen anyone comment on the biggest red flag of all: how Porter switches gears in a millisecond from her posture as a happy-go-lucky environmentalist evangelizing about the miracle of electric vehicles to enraged wildebeest — a seamless, sudden, and stark transition.

Non-sociopaths do not exhibit these behavioral traits — that saccharine smile she switched off just like that, in a flash, was always crooked on the inside.

“There is an idea of a [Katie Porter]; some kind of abstraction. But there is no real [Katie Porter]… She simply is not there,” to paraphrase American Psycho.

-----------------------------------------

[Unrelated plug: If you appreciate Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription or a one-time digital “coffee” donation. For alternative means of patronage, email benbartee@protonmail.com.]

------------------------------------------

But that little ditty is just the tip of the iceberg.

Aside from multiple accounts from staffers over the years of the horrors unleashed by this lady when the cameras aren’t on, per divorce records, Porter also allegedly scalded her ex-husband’s head with red-hot mashed potatoes while henpecking him for not cooking them right.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“The former husband of Rep. Katie Porter said the California Democrat frequently abused him verbally and threw “toys, books and other objects” at him during their marriage — even pouring scalding-hot mashed potatoes on his head during a fight, according to divorce records. Matthew Hoffman, who filed for divorce from Porter in 2013, said in a request for a restraining order dated April 30 of that year that he was “routinely” called a “f—ing idiot” and “f—ing incompetent” by his rage-prone spouse, who also shattered a glass coffee pot on their kitchen counter in March 2012 when she felt their house wasn’t clean enough. “She would not let me have a cell phone because she said, ‘You’re too f—ing dumb to operate it,’” Hoffman said of Porter, 49, who has also been accused of ridiculing former members of her staff… In 2006, Hoffman said, Porter took issue with how Hoffman was preparing mashed potatoes for dinner, asking him: “Can’t you read the f—ing instructions!” Then, her ex-husband said, Porter raised a “ceramic bowl of steaming hot potatoes and dumped it on my head, burning my scalp.””

Related: ‘HuffPost Personal’ Cancer: A Tragic Tale of One Husband’s Total Emasculation

Even mainstream, ostensibly friendly journalists — with the cameras running — aren’t immune from Porter’s psychopathy when the mask of liberal civility slips.

Here she is, presented with an entirely reasonable question regarding how she’s going to court voters whom she needs to win over in order to ascend to the California governership, losing her ever-loving mind beneath the very flimsy veneer of her sociopathic smile. You can see in real time the unbridled rage barely contained beneath the surface, ready to blow, as its vessel tries desperately to retain control because it knows the tape is rolling.

Even after all that, though, after all that’s been documented of Porter’s antisocial behavior, in classic progressive fashion, somehow, when the smoke clears and her consultants devise a strategy to cope with the negative press, it will definitely turn out that Porter is actually the aggrieved party — just as happened when staffers relayed their tales of abuse to the press in 2023.

Always and forever allergic to personal responsibility, Porter (who is white) pivoted to blame legitimate criticism of her abysmal behavior on… wait for it… racism and sexism!

So you understand, the Deplorable founding fathers had wives, and female Professors of Color™ (POCs) often receive negative reviews from students.

Ergo, shut your filthy mouth, bigot, while I scalp my husband for running dinner!

Via The Washington Post, September 2023 (emphasis added):

““Being a single mom of young kids in Congress was not possible,” [Katie Porter] writes of her first year in office. The job was “just too hard.” The day before the 2019 in-person deadline to file for her first reelection campaign, Porter was here in Washington, far from the Orange County Registrar of Voters, and “so tired I couldn’t see straight.” She was resigned to failure, to being a one-term congresswoman, because she couldn’t get her act together to run again. She was “seething” that the Founding Fathers had wives and servants “to do their bidding while they endlessly debated in Washington, without worry about their children getting to bed on time.”… For a while, this job made Porter’s life hard. And, in turn, Porter made difficult the lives of people in her orbit, according to murmurs that began in December, when Sasha Georgiades, a former military fellow in her Irvine office, alleged mistreatment of staff… On April 17, Porter was asked on “The View” about the notion that she oversees a “toxic workplace.” And, in Porter fashion, she trimmed a thorny subject into a clear message for an audience of millions. “I saw this as a professor, certainly: Female professors, particularly women of color, get much worse teaching evaluations, … even when all the professional evaluations are the same,” Porter said on air. “And so we see this again and again: Lots of [these] so-called ‘bad bosses’ are women and, disproportionately, people of color. I think it’s really unfortunate, because those are the very voices we need more of in our government. So I’m proud of my staff. I’m proud of the relationship we’ve built. I’m proud to have them as my team moving forward.””

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free “digital coffee” tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv