The Karamel-uh entity, great respecter of The Science™ and pharmaceutical industry cash, has decreed the unvaxxed unhireable in recent campaign staff position postings.

One such posting, located here, for a “National Booker” — tasked with “managing day-to-day relationships with media bookers, and developing strategies to increase the visibility of campaign spokespeople and surrogates across TV networks, radio, digital streaming programs, podcasts, and more” — reads (emphasis added):

“Harris for President requires all employees to be "up to date" on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment, unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law. If you seek a reasonable accommodation in relation to the campaign's COVID-19 policy, you should speak to the HR Department* prior to reporting to an office location.”

Can you imagine the hell on Earth of trying to reason with a paper-pusher in the HR Department for a President Harris campaign? How DMV-level fat, how gender-diverse, how colorful does one have to be to gain such employment?

Back in the day, in 2021 — when Karamel-uh was serving as the most unpopular vice president in American history after being plucked from obscurity because of her melanin and vagina because the Brandon entity promised the rabble a black lady VP — she proclaimed a death toll from COVID in the United States alone (population 350 million give or taken fifty million illegal aliens) of 220 million, deploying the brand of DEI math they do in public schools nowadays.

Via Snopes:

“As Kamala Harris' presidential campaign gathered momentum in August 2024, a video of the U.S. vice president in which she purportedly claimed 220 million people in the U.S. had died from COVID-19 began to circulate on TikTok:.. Her full quote read (emphasis ours): We're looking at over 220 million people who just over the last several months, died. You know, it breaks your heart. Many people who without their loved ones, because of the nature of the virus, without somebody to be there with them in the hospital and hold their hand, in their last days on Earth, were by themselves. We're looking at over 8 million people in our country who have contracted the virus with untold long-term impact. We're looking at over 30 million people that because of the economic impact of this virus, have had to file for unemployment.”

Look, you can’t really blame her: she only has ten fingers to count on. Once you get into the tens, much less the thousands or millions, everything gets a little fuzzy.

