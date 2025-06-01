The bloodthirsty mustachioed freak and shameless Vietnam draft dodger that is John Bolton appeared recently alongside Deep State cheerleader and #NeverTrump Republican Rick Wilson for a wide-ranging foreign policy discussion, including how very disheartened they are that the current president doesn’t seem eager to bomb third-world countries for Halliburton and Lockheed Martin.

What is even the point of having a trillion-dollar military if John Bolton isn’t allowed to bomb brown baby-terrorists for the sacred cause of freedom?

During the conversation, Bolton played a tiny violin for the now-defunct USAID as well as the CIA propaganda machine, Voice of America.

“I speak as an alumnus of AID in the Reagan administration back when we were trying to reform it… This idea of using economic assistance to influence events in other countries is an old, old phenomenon… After eight years of Obama and then four more years of Biden, there were plenty of things to reform in USAID… I’m entirely on board with the idea that change was needed. But what they did was like the briefing officer in Vietnam who said ‘we had to destroy that village in order to save it.’ You know, it’s not the most persuasive thing to do… We’re going to build these capabilities back, I’ll guarantee, in some future administration. The total cost of destroying them and then building them back may well be higher than if we just tried to reform them internally… But that’s part of the cost of the Trump administration.”

USAID has been good to John Bolton and his friends, so his lamentations of its demise come as no surprise.

If not for the CIA slush fund, Bolton might have had to get a real job at some point in his life.

Instead, he’s got it made as America’s biggest welfare queen, feeding at the trough of taxpayer money to wage his pointless wars for whatever deeply craven psychological reasons drive his bloodlust.

Barring a 9/11-style false flag that the corporate state media could successfully blame on Iran, there is no indication whatsoever that the GOP base is going to swing ideologically back to the neoconservatives anytime soon.

So what Bolton is presumably hoping for is a Democrat in the mold of the Karamel-uh entity who is so morally and ideologically bankrupt that she can be made to go along with anything Bolton and Co. want.

Which is not an outlandish prospect.

Via USA Today, September 2024 (emphasis added):

“Vice President Kamala Harris is taking a page out of Nikki Haley's playbook and hitting former President Donald Trump as weak on foreign policy in her latest attempt to win over disaffected Republicans and GOP-leaning independents. Harris’ campaign released an ad that showcased former members of Trump’s national security team criticizing the ex-president, characterizing him a “danger to our troops and our democracy” and casting him as unfit for office… The foreign policy-focused outreach is part of a concerted effort by the Harris campaign to win over voters who cast a ballot for Haley, a former United Nations ambassador who made foreign policy the centerpiece of her campaign, in the Republican presidential primary earlier this year.”

