5h

Yes, suspicious timing indeed. However, the problem with fraud is very, very real. It's not confined to the wretched Somali community either. Ask anyone who has worked at an insurance agency (medical, auto, home) which communities have the highest rates of fraud. It's overwhelmingly immigrant communities from certain parts of Africa and South Asia.

These groups are draining untold billions of dollars from the public in a perverse form of wealth redistribution (or shadow taxation). If the medical insurance system is paying out hundreds of millions per state in payments for phantom services, that's a real problem. It enriches criminals and diverts money that should have gone to people in need.

The problem is not just American, by the way. There was a study done in a Canadian province (covered up by the media) showing that 20% of all health care transactions were likely fraudulent. Given that healthcare is about 50% of the provincial budget, that means that at least 10% of the entire budget is being lost to fraud.

The US economy was in much better shape pre-COVID lockdowns. Billionaires might be pushing this for their own interests (and it might be useful for certain foreign interests), but dealing with this issue is long overdue. There needs to be a massive push to clean up all welfare programs.

Always useful to ask "who benefits", but it's time to deport a crap ton of people from communities that are nothing but a negative.

Reply
4h

It’s a coincidence, Ben. Happenstance.

The timing was right, the stars aligned.

As for the business model and billionaire funding, James O’Keefe was way ahead of the curve and he took in some “friendly” investors who nailed him to a cross. They are still crucifying him.

Poverty and lack of cash generally stimulate innovation. Too much resource creates space for doubt, debate, moderation and dilution.

Adding sponsors introduces extra opinions and inhibits “rash” adventurism.

And no-one needs $20k a month to do solo citizen journalism with a mobile phone. Kinda shows where DC Draino’s head is at.

I’m skint so can’t subsidize you.

Apologies.

I’d love to know how you got (deservedly) to be masthead featured as a contributor on ZeroHedge. You always write well on a topic that’s one step ahead of the news cycle: I guess that means you are devouring news & current affairs 24x7

Hang in there!

Reply
