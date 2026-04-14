Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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BMeowDawg's avatar
BMeowDawg
18h

Or the Irish government expenditures for Ukraine and other EU slop, which is driving up the cost of living dramatically as well. The two key problems, completely ignored because the party is corrupted, like all of our political parties in the West, almost everywhere.

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Horace the Menace's avatar
Horace the Menace
19h

If no-one is naming the enemy then the battle cannot be won. Is anyone naming the enemy?

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