By all counts, Dundrum of County Tipperary is not unlike any typical formerly thriving small town in middle America, with a small set of commercial establishments, a church, and a tiny population.

…Or, at least, it was.

Like so many other quaint municipalities across the continent colonized by the brutal EU regime in Brussels, it’s about to get a Diversity™ makeover.

This is Dundrum before the migrant conquest, which, again, sounds charming, via Wikipedia (emphasis added):

“Between the main street and station is an industrial and retail area which includes a former sawmill, a steelworks and other enterprises. Dundrum has a filling station, hardware store, two grocery shops (incl a deli), a butchers, post office, creche, doctors surgery, pharmacy, pub, garden centre and a number of veterinary businesses. Dundrum has a Church of Ireland church, St Mary's Church, located on the corner of the Green Road and Cashel Road. The nearest Roman Catholic church and primary school is in the neighbouring village of Knockavilla (in the parish of Knockavilla and Donaskeigh). Today there is no primary school within the village itself, the former national school on the Tipperary Road having closed in the 1960s. The school house in Dundrum village was linked to the Church of Ireland church, and the building also housed the village court house.”

The legacy residents of Dundrum are about to get swamped by an unreal ratio of newly minted Irish citizens.

Via Remix (emphasis added):

“In a strategy seen in many Western countries, Ireland’s government is looking to move more and more migrants into the countryside, with one of the latest schemes focusing on shifting 280 asylum seekers to Dundrum, a village in Tipperary County with a population of only 165. The move has sparked outrage from the local community, which is embroiled in controversy over the new refugee center. If all migrants are relocated as planned, their population would be 70 percent higher than the local population. The government plans to convert the Dundrum House hotel into an accommodation complex that will house 280 migrants, with similar plans sparking widespread protests and riots in the Dublin suburb of Coolock just yesterday, with locals there setting fire to construction equipment and battling with police.”

You’ll be shocked and scandalized, dear reader, to learn that this dumpster fire of a proposal was all the brilliant idea of nationally elected Green Party member — we might remember that the Green Party, its name suggests, ostensibly concerns itself with environmental conservation; what hell are these migrants going to unleash on Dundrum’s ecology? — and “Integration Minister” Roderic O’Gorman, who likely never has and never will set foot in Dundrum after he’s done torching it via government fiat.

Continuing via Remix News:

“Dundrum residents have called for ‘common sense’ in determining the scale of local accommodation plans. Local politicians are also enraged by the proposal, noting that the town does not have the resources or infrastructure to house so many new people, especially when local services are already stretched to their limit. Independent city councilor Liam Browne said he was ‘dismayed’ by the lack of communication with residents, while Fine Gael city councilor Declan Burgess described it as “deeply concerning” that the community is kept uninformed. However, pro-immigration Integration Minister and new Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman showed no signs of backing down. He said the Department of Integration plans to proceed with the accommodation at the Dundrum House hotel despite local protests.”

