I sat down recently with fellow expat and dissident Nick Creed (subscribe if you don’t already for excellent reporting on everything technocracy) in Bangkok’s iconic Lumpini Park, wherein we were immediately interrupted by the national anthem that blares from the loudspeakers every evening at 6 p.m. and brings all human activity to a literal standstill.

If you have never experienced it, as I hadn’t before coming to LOS, it’s the most surreal public display of national allegiance you’re liable to have ever seen.

After the patriotic interlude, we marched on.

A few points we covered:

· A little bit about the respective pros and cons of Vietnam vs. Thailand for expat living, which I might explore in more detail with a later post in Armageddon Safari

· The rampant and various scams perpetrated in parts of Asia and how they foster a “low-trust” society

· How mass tourism transforms paradise for the worse

· Transgenderism as a bridge to transhumanism

· Our shared disdain for “independent” journalists who have demonstrated over the last two months their willingness to mindlessly parrot any pro-Trump narrative no matter how badly it contradicts the stated core principles of MAGA — for clout, access, social money, or some combination thereof

I regret nothing said, including as it regards the moral imperative for journalists to prioritize telling the truth — holding the Trump administration accountable when it’s doing wrong and giving credit when it’s doing right — rather than serving as de facto regime media.

