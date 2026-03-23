“Well, I think that I’m through with the girl I thought I knew

But I guess I didn’t know her well at all

‘Cause I’m getting sick of Janie’s latest kick

…

Janie took a razor blade and cut off all her hair

Had swastikas and iron crosses tattooed everywhere

And she can’t concentrate on anything but HATE!

And she’s out of control

I used to think I loved that girl but now I just don’t know

‘Cause she’s Nazi, Nazi!

Janie is a Nazi, Nazi!”

-Sloppy Seconds, ‘Janie is a Nazi’

As you might recall, which I have covered extensively, former Obama CIA Director John Brennan — who rebranded himself post-“public service” as an MSNBC “journalist” — came out in 2021 to identify a slew of right-wing domestic terror threats, including “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.”

“Even libertarians”!

Well, we can now add a new category to the list of identities targeted by the Brandon regime, courtesy of a recently walked-back October 2021 CIA Intelligence Assessment: housewives — specifically, the white kind.

Via recently released CIA Intelligence Assessment “Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment”:

“This Intelligence Assessment (IA) examines some of the roles that women have adopted to participate in white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism [REMVE]… We have adopted the term REMVEs to describe those individuals and groups who incite, facilitate, or conduct violence because they believe that their perception as an idealized white European ethnic identity from people who embody and support multiculturalism and globalization.”

That tradwife food blogger obsessed with organic food and eliminating microplastics?

According to the CIA, her “wholesome family life” shtick was merely a Trojan Horse to disseminate the real message, which was constructing the Fourth Reich.

Continuing:

“Female members abroad have been emerging as prominent players in the transnational white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism (REMVE) movement, spanning traditional motherhood-focused roles aimed at advancing white REMVE goals and roles… White REMVEs and their sympathizers have claimed in online posts that it is essential for white families to have as many biological children as possible to counter the rising birth rates among non-white populations; REMVEs allege that this rise is a conspiracy*, which they have termed the “great replacement”… Some white REMVE-sympathetic women have produced blogs, videos, or other online content under the guise of cooking tutorials, which feature discussions about the importance of organic food alongside subtle narratives about racial purity and the defense of white European heritage.”

*Biden State Department officials caught on audio and video concurrently with this CIA report agree with the Nazi housewives that the Great Replacement is conspiracy fact, not “conspiracy theory”: “They want to change the demographics of the United States.”

By the standards outlined here, understand that legendary patriot Betsy Ross would 100% have been branded a domestic terrorist for baking delicious pies and knitting homemade American flags — and, if the authorities had gotten their way in the Biden era, shipped off to Guantanamo Bay.

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Were one unacquainted with the true motives of the agency — namely, the total subversion of the nation-state in the service of special interests beyond all democratic accountability — the pearl-clutching from the CIA over white tradwives is confusing, in that I was led to believe that “women’s liberation” meant that women were free to choose their own career path or lack thereof, and hold fast to whatever ideology they pleased, pursuant to the First Amendment.

In pursuit thereof, were Modern Empowered Woman so inclined to devote her life to making cake-baking videos laced with red pills about the globo-homo race communism agenda and its shadowy transnational midwives, how should that not fall under the rubric of “domestic terrorist”?

Alas, the pudgy Latinx migrant orc girlboss mascot with diagnosed mental illness is the only kind of “women’s’ liberation” the CIA is interested in.

Related: Social Engineers: White Men’s Sexual Interest in Big Butts Is Now Racist

The agency, in its conclusion, mulled strategies to defang the housewife domestic terror network, including lifting from Western peer nations already much further down the road to total dystopia.

Continuing:

“Messaging campaigns could feature statements from reformed white REMVEs highlighting the pervasive misogyny and mistreatment that they faced in the white REMVE movement to dissuade future female recruits from joining… Germany’s Expert Center on Gender and Rightwing Extremism has developed tailored, gender-conscious best practices on how to provide off-ramps for women involved in the white REMVE movement, which could serve as models for future messaging.”

Related: German Minister Announces Pre-Crime Surveillance, Prosecution of ‘Far-Right Extremists’

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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