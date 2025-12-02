Fat Propaganda Roundup: Documenting the meatiest, juiciest cuts of “fat acceptance” propaganda from corporate and social media.

Trump administration to deny salad-dodger migrants visas

A man after my own heart, at least in this respect, Donald Trump has done as I would on my first day as emperor, right after executing all of the bankers and pharmaceutical pimps in a football stadium on live television: turned fatphobia into official government policy, denying obese immigrants visas on the grounds that they are financial liabilities.

Via The Independent (emphasis added):

“On the same day that Donald Trump unveiled plans to slash the consumer cost of weight-loss drugs, the president issued a new directive banning obese foreigners or people with diabetes from obtaining visas to visit the United States. The new guidelines instruct visa officers to reject applicants who may be eligible for public benefits, as part of the president’s hard-line crackdown on immigration. The guidance, which was issued by cable to embassies across the United States… identifies people with obesity or diabetes as being a “public charge.” “You must consider an applicant’s health,” the order read. “Certain medical conditions — including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions — can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care.””

Pete Hegseth issues fatwa against fat generals

“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.”

-George Orwell, Animal Farm

Right to their overfed faces, Secretary of Defense (or Secretary of War, whatever) Pete Hegseth issued a brutal fatwa against all the heavily decorated butterballs assembled in the audience:

“It’s tiring to look out at combat formations or really any formation and see fat troops. Likewise, it’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the country and world. It’s a bad look… and it’s not who we are. So whether you’re an Airborne Ranger or chair-borne ranger, a brand new private or four-star general, you need to meet the height and weight standards and pass your PT test.”

Based.

Shades of Saddam Hussein, no?

After the previous regime subjected the nation to an entire term of notorious fatass and unrepentant traitor Mark Milley, the nation could use a few less embarrassments in military brass.

-----------------------------------------

------------------------------------------

Morbidly obese rapper settles Lyft lawsuit for denial of service, purchase special van outfitted for her special needs

It’s a momentous day for civil rights, folks.

A historic wrong has been righted.

The Rosa Parks of our time has finally seen justice.

“For the good Lord is a’comin’ for to carry me to freedom, follow the Drinking Gourd!”

I have covered this specimen, and this particular story regarding said specimen, before for you fine people.

The TL;DR is that this corn syrup-fed 489-pounder ordered a Lyft, the driver showed up in a Corolla or something of that sort meant to ferry around humans rather than livestock, he kindly refused the ride upon seeing her for obvious logistical reasons, even offering to refund her money, and she subsequently sued the company for something called “weight discrimination.”

Anyway, Lyft recently caved under the immense weight of Dank Demoss and the huckster lawyers who took up her case, settling for an undisclosed amount.

Via Fox 2 Detroit (emphasis added):

“A lawsuit over a Lyft driver refusing to give a Detroit passenger a ride because he said she would not fit in his car was settled earlier this summer, according to court records. Dajua Blanding’s attorney, Zach Runyan, confirmed that the discrimination lawsuit was “resolved,” but could not speak further on specifics of the case… Blanding, who raps under the name Dank Demoss, requested a Lyft to a Detroit Lions watch party in January, but when the driver arrived and saw her, he told her that he was unable to give her a ride due to her weight. Demoss was recording the encounter. “I can fit in this car,” she can be heard saying, to which he responded, “Believe me, you can’t.“… The driver then told Blanding his tires couldn’t handle the weight, apologized, and mentioned ordering an Uber XL - a larger vehicle. He added that he would refund the ride so she wouldn’t be charged. “I’ve been in cars smaller than that,” she previously told FOX 2. “I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings.”… When FOX 2 spoke to Blanding’s other attorney, Jonathan Marko, after the lawsuit was filed earlier this year, he said that denying someone a ride based on their weight is legally the same as denying someone because of their race or religion.”

