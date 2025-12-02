Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kimyo's avatar
kimyo
1m

>>the nation could use a few less embarrassments in military brass.

how embarrassing is it going to be when hegseth loses the war against venezuela?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture