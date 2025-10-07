“Give me your children’s genitals or give me death!”

-Patricia Henry, your local public school librarian

As frontline soldiers in the fight to protect and preserve Our Sacred Democracy™, frumpy, menopausal, and largely childless public school librarians are doing all they can to keep child tranny propaganda flowing directly into the malleable minds of their charges.

This important and heroic work is now documented in an award-winning motion picture film titled, simply, “The Librarians,” the trailer for which is overflowing with tense piano music so you understand the stakes here, which, again, saving Our Sacred Democracy™ from Deplorable mothers who won’t surrender their children’s hearts and minds to the state.

Via The Librarians (emphasis added):

“Librarians emerge as first responders in the fight for democracy and our First Amendment Rights. As they well know, controlling the flow of ideas means control over communities. In Texas, the Krause List targets 850 books focused on race and LGBTQia+ stories – triggering sweeping book bans across the U.S. at an unprecedented rate. As tensions escalate, librarians connect the dots from heated school and library board meetings nationwide to lay bare the underpinnings of extremism fueling the censorship efforts. Despite facing harassment, threats, and laws aimed at criminalizing their work – the librarians’ rallying cry for freedom to read is a chilling cautionary tale.”

From sea to shining sea, no child is free until they’re up to their bigoted little eyeballs in child tranny porn and critical race theory furnished by their local library.

-----------------------------------------

------------------------------------------

You can almost feel the East Coast critic here, Sheri Linden, orgasming as she pays breathless homage to the “as well-crafted as it is profoundly alarming” pseudo-war film.

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

“At school board meetings in different states, the librarians are accused of “grooming” children through pornographic material. Most of the supposedly problematic themes deal with race, sexuality or gender. Picture books have even drawn heat for depicting naked children, animals and statues… At stake are First Amendment rights, and the librarians are shown as the vanguard of efforts to protect them. That one of these school employees appears onscreen in identity-camouflaging silhouette underscores the level of hostility they can face. Several of the women featured in “The Librarians” were fired for refusing to remove books from shelves — or sometimes for merely asking questions about the directive to do so. The sense of emergency makes the profiles in courage all the more heartening. From its superb opening-credits sequence paying tribute to card catalogs of yore to its sharp selection of vintage clips and intimate reportage, “The Librarians” is as well-crafted as it is profoundly alarming.”

For the record — and, of course, no one learns this in public school for some reason — Weimar-era Berlin was a hotbed of Cultural Revolution-style transgender agitprop.

Via History | Sexuality | Law (emphasis added):

“By the interwar years… adopting the term “transvestite” to characterize gender-variant expressions and identities had become a possibility. Sexologist Magnus Hirschfeld coined this popular label with a bulky 1910 study on the theme, publishing numerous case histories to help distinguish “transvestism” from older ideas of “inversion” or a “third sex.” He viewed cross-gendered identifications as most often a lifelong condition—a view we also see reflected in Jank’s narration of Karl, albeit in a more popular mode… Such labels were also being taken up by sexual rights activists. New magazines aimed at same-sex desiring or trans-identifying readers with names such as “Girlfriend” or “Friendship” were vocal in calling for separate “transvestite” organizations. They seized on this and similar labels for their potential to broaden the claims of sex-gender minorities to the full rights of legal citizenship… In the Weimar era… queer and trans politics were closely entwined. While cross-dressing was not strictly illegal, falling under the “mischief” and “nuisance” laws outlined above, many AMAB individuals found themselves vulnerable to arrest under Germany’s notorious anti-homosexual Paragraph 175. This particular form of persecution only increased following the Nazi seizure of power in 1933… The Weimar homosexual and transvestite publications and organizations were dominated by middle-class views. While authors and activists argued for greater acceptance of sex-gender minorities, they tended to do so by marginalizing subjects who did not fit easily with bourgeois ideals of decorum. Historian Laurie Marhoefer describes this as exemplary of the “Weimar settlement on sexual politics”—toleration for many at the expense of a few. They also show how the Weimar-era push for respectability often entailed assumptions about whiteness and European superiority that have continued to shape LGBTQ+ politics into the present.”

And the world witnessed the popular backlash that unbridled social engineering program engendered.

The central lesson here: fuck with the bull, get the horns.

Equal and opposite reactions, etc.

I don’t know how long parents will continue to abide the tranny indoctrination of their children in government facilities, whom they presumably send to public school expecting to learn math — but it can’t be forever.

So maybe the public school librarians, if they keep it up, might — in reality instead of their own imaginations — become the true martyrs of Democracy™ they’re currently pretending to be for social accolades from liberal wine moms.

